An action plan to address the issue of food poverty in Ireland has been published by the Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Social Inclusion, Joe O’Brien.

The plan defines food poverty as “the inability to afford, or to have access to the food necessary for a healthy diet”. Food poverty is about difficult choices (food vs. fuel, skipping meals etc.) and long-term unhealthier food choices.

Most recent figures available show that the rate of food poverty in Ireland was at 9.0% in 2022, up from 8.9% in 2021. In 2020, levels spiked at 12.0%, compared to 7.4% in 2019, according to the Department of Social Protection.

The action plan sets out 21 actions to be implemented to address food poverty in Ireland. The plan was informed by research into the nature of food poverty which highlighted that household income is a “key factor”.

The Food Poverty Action Plan includes the following actions:

Strengthening the Social Protection system; Including income supports and income security and responding to the needs of those affected by precarious employment, high cost of housing and caring responsibilities;

Continue the work of the Low Pay Commission; An increase in the National Minimum Wage can help alleviate food poverty for low-income workers and families;

Implementing a living wage; The Programme for Government commits to a living wage over the lifetime of the government;

Continue to expand the Hot School Meals scheme; In 2023, over 900 primary schools, representing 150,000 children, applied to the scheme and were invited to participate from April 2024;

Support the provision of vehicles for meals on wheels services; It is hoped that these vehicles will aid those people who are housebound, who have reduced mobility, or are otherwise isolated to avail of a hot meal;

Develop the next obesity policy and action plan; 60% of adults and one in five children and young people in Ireland are living with overweight and obesity;

Support third-level students on food security; Providing nutritional awareness and addressing food insecurity among third-level students.



The action plan is a result of the work undertaken by the Food Poverty Working Group which was established by the minister in 2021 with representatives from government departments and the community and voluntary sector.

Food poverty in Ireland

There is no official food poverty indicator in Ireland. However, in 2012 the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) developed a measure which is derived using data from the annual Survey on Income and Living Conditions.

This measure defines food poverty as “the inability to have an adequate and nutritious diet due to issues of affordability or accessibility”.

Using this approach, food poverty is measured by the percentage of individuals experiencing one or more of the following:

Unable to afford a meal with meat, or vegetarian equivalent, every second day;

Unable to afford a weekly roast dinner (or vegetarian equivalent);

Missing one substantial meal in the last fortnight due to lack of money.

Research into the nature of food poverty in Ireland analysed the prevalence of food poverty, identified its drivers, and examined the range of service providers in one urban area in Dublin and one rural area in Connaught.

The research by Amárach Research, on behalf of the working group, shows that whilst there are differences between the lived experiences of rural and urban communities, there is evidence of food poverty in both locations.

Those who have been affected by poverty, and food poverty, for some time continue to struggle on a day-to-day basis, whilst a proportion of people not previously affected appear to be moving closer to experiencing food poverty.