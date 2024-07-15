Gardaí and customs officials are carrying out checkpoints in Co. Kilkenny today (Monday, July 15) where there has been a detection of marked gas oil (green diesel) in a vehicle towing a trailer.

The Kilkenny roads policing unit, along with customs, detected green diesel in a 4×4 on a road in the north of the county.

In a social media post detailing the detection, An Garda Síochána Kilkenny stated: “When they say ‘Go Green’, they don’t mean your diesel!”

Revenue markers are added to green diesel in order to distinguish between the standard tax rate of auto fuel (road diesel) and the reduced tax rates of these products.

The markers added to marked gas oil produce a green colour and the markers added to marked kerosene produce a red colour.

The green colour produced following the adding of markers Source: An Garda Síochána Kilkenny Source: An Garda Síochána Kilkenny

It is illegal to use marked gas oil or marked kerosene in road vehicles.

Where revenue officers suspect or detect the presence of the fuel marker in a road vehicle, it is liable to seizure. The owner and, or driver are liable to prosecution.

According to Revenue, green diesel, also known as marked gas oil (MGO), is diesel on which mineral oil tax at a reduced rate has been paid on condition that it is used only for purposes that qualify for that reduced rate, such as agriculture.

It is chemically marked and dyed green to deter misuse for purposes to which a higher rate of tax applies.

Failure to comply, Revenue has stated, may result in a conviction for an offence under section 102(1) of Finance Act 1999, where a person is liable to a fine of €5,000 and/or the forfeiture of mineral oil, a conveyance, goods, mixing agents or accompanying equipment.