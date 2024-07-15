FBD and University College Dublin (UCD) have today (Monday, July 15) announced a combined investment of €14 million in new agricultural research and education facilities at UCD Lyons Farm.

The UCD FBD Agricultural Science Centre will aim to enhance the university’s ability to deliver teaching and research to the highest international standards.

The centre will allow researchers, students, innovators and industry experts to collaborate on projects aimed at addressing the most pressing challenges facing modern farming and agriculture.

FBD Holdings plc and FBD Trust CLG have pledged a philanthropic contribution of €6 million in support of the facility, while UCD is providing €8 million.

Construction of the new centre is due to commence in 2025.



Lyons Farm

The new development will increase the number of undergraduate and postgraduate students, and UCD staff studying and researching in the areas of agriculture, veterinary medicine, environmental science, and sustainable production systems.

The centre will provide enhanced opportunities for students to engage in practical, hands-on learning at Lyons Farm.

New education programmes in the areas of animal science, animal health, crop science and sustainable food production will also be developed through the centre.

Along with showcasing the latest research, the venue will be available for conferences, open days and corporate events for those engaged in agriculture and food businesses.

Research

Commenting on the new facilities, Professor Orla Feely, president of UCD, said:

“This partnership with FBD exemplifies UCD’s commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation for the betterment of farming, agriculture generally, the food industry and the environment.

“With FBD’s generous support and collaboration, we will enhance our ability to enquire, investigate, educate and solve the agriculture problems of the future, and drive positive change for generations to come.”

Michael Berkery, chair of FBD Trust said that the investment underscores the company’s “commitment to supporting Ireland’s farming communities, agriculture as a whole and the food industry”.

“This investment in agricultural education and research is vital to meet the environmental challenges facing the sector and to continuously improve the competitiveness of Irish farmers and the food industry in global markets.

“The important teaching and research to be carried out at Lyons Farm aligns with the objectives of FBD Trust to advance the interests of farm families and the farming sector in Ireland,” he said.

Tomas Ó Midheach, chief executive of FBD Holdings plc added that together with UCD the company is “dedicated to nurturing the next generation of agricultural scientists who are poised to make a lasting impact on a sustainable future”.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue said the collaboration between “represents a significant investment in the future of Irish agriculture, reinforcing the country’s position as a global leader in sustainable food production”.

“Through the development of the new facility at UCD Lyons Farm, both partners are poised to make meaningful contributions to the advancement of agricultural practices and the prosperity of rural communities,” he said.