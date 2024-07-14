Senator Róisín Garvey has been elected as the new deputy leader of the Green Party after securing just 13 votes more than her party colleague and Dublin Central TD, Neasa Hourigan, in an online vote today (Sunday, July 14).

Senator Garvey’s election followed an online hustings and debate followed by an online vote earlier this afternoon.

The number of members who registered to vote in the election was 917 and 653 votes were cast.

Senator Garvey received 333 votes and Deputy Hourigan received 320 votes.

She will replace Minister for Media, Catherine Martin, who has served as deputy leader for the past 13 years.

Green Party

Senator Garvey is from a farm in West Clare and has a background in climate education and community activism.

She has a strong volunteering background primarily around issues including cycling, sustainable transport and biodiversity.

Senator Garvey was was the first woman and first Green Party member to be elected to Clare County Council for North Clare in 2019.

She became a senator in May 2020 as a Taoiseach’s nominee to the Seanad.

According to the Green Party she brings “a strong, rural, social justice and climate representation from someone with a lot of experience, as well as a rural female voice from west of the Shannon”.

Minister Martin has congratulated Senator Garvey on her election to deputy leader of the Green Party.

Minister Martin said: “I look forward to seeing all that Róisín achieves in the role. My sincere commiserations to Neasa, who is an important voice in our party and a huge asset to the Green movement.

“It has been a huge honour and a privilege to serve as deputy leader of the Green Party for the last 13 years, and I want to thank the members for all of their support during this time.

“I look forward to continuing to work as a Green TD and government minister, placing climate and social justice at the heart of everything I do.”