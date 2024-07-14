Latest calving statistics from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) have shown that as of Friday, July 12, the total number of suckler calf births this year has fallen by 38,240 calves or 1,365 head/week in the first 28 weeks of this year.

As of Friday, July 12, of this year, a total of 550,327 calves have been registered to beef-breed dams. In the same time period of last year, 588,567 calves had been registered to beef-breed dams, a drop of 38,240 calves or 6.5%

Looking at calf numbers registered to dairy cows this year and numbers have remained almost on par with last year with just a slight dip seen.

A total of 1,487,722 calves have been registered to dairy cows to date this year, just 1,600 head below the 1,489,335 calves registered to dairy cows in the same time period of last year.

The significant drop off in suckler calf births this year and slight dip in dairy calf registrations has caused the overall calf registrations this year to drop.

As of July 12, just over two million (2,028,049) calves have been registered in total this year, a drop of almost 40,000 (39,853) from the 2,077,902 calves registered in the same time period of last year.

The statistics in calf registrations reflect current trends in the national herd where dairy cow numbers are showing signs of levelling off but suckler cow numbers remain in decline.

It remains to be seen where suckler cow numbers will level off but current indications show no immediate signs of the national suckler cow population stabilising.