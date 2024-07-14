The IHFA national open day took place on the Doran family farm in Donadea, Co. Kildare, where their Dondale Herd stole the show.

Following the National Interclub stock judging, Macra na Feirme National stock judging, and the viewing of the Dondale herd, was the results of the National Herds Competition.

The day concluded with the celebration sale of 37 pedigree holstein friesian heifers from the Dondale Herd, which saw great demand on the day.

The IHFA National Herds Competition is computed on the basis of a balanced formula incorporating efficiency of production, conformation points and inspection points for quality as recognised by a visiting judge.

IHFA herds competition

The judge for the herds competition this year was Edward Griffiths from the Coachgate herd in Yorkshire.

Over the course of six days, he travelled the length and breadth of Ireland visiting thirty-seven herds nominated as finalists by their respective clubs.

Results are as follows: Category: Spring Calving Herds Breeder Name Herd Prefix Address 1st Michael McNamara Barna Newtownshandrum, Co. Limerick 2nd Ronan Siochru Dingle Dingle, Co. Kerry 3rd Michael Spillane Mountain Fethard, Co. Tipperary Michael Spillane, Michael McNamara, Ronan Siochra receiving their awards

Source: IHFA Category: Herds 80 cows & less Breeder Name Herd Prefix Address 1st Noel O’Donovan Ringleader Clonakilty, Co. Cork 2nd Colin Walsh Fairview Drishogue, Co. Dublin 3rd Brendan Mennis Boynevale Navan, Co. Meath Brendan Mennis, Noel O’Donovan, Colin Walsh receiving their awards

Source: IHFA Category: Herds greater than 80 cows Breeder Name Herd Prefix Address 1st Padriac Greenan Greenlea Monaghan, Co. Monaghan 2nd Paul Hannan Lisnalty Crecora, Co. Limerick 3rd Philip Jones Hallow Gorey, Co. Wexford Claire Hannan, Padraic Greenan, Philip Jones receiving their awards

Source: IHFA Category: Judges Choice Prize Breeder Name Herd Prefix Address 1st Padriac Greenan Greenlea Monaghan, Co. Monaghan 2nd Noel O’Donovan Ringleader Clonakilty, Co. Cork 3rd Joint Paul Hannan Lisnalty Crecora, Co. Limerick 3rd Joint Philip Jones Hallow Gorey, Co. Wexford

Jack O’Connor, Ballykennedy herd, Ballingarry, Co. Limerick won the Judge’s Recognition award. Judge Edward Griffiths spoke of O’Connor’s extensive knowledge of the herd and the bright future he has ahead of him.

Geataban CWJ Carina 774 bred and owned by Richard Hinchion, Crookstown, Co.Cork, won the Highest EBI Cow Classified VG/EX award, with an EBI of €416.

Finnow KOZ Heather 1560, bred and owned by Ivor Dulohery, Mallow, Co. Cork won the Highest EBI Cow Not Classified Award, with an EBI of €413.

Interclub stock judging results

The best of Dondale’s breeding was on display for the stockjudging classes of Heifers in Milk, Junior Cows and Senior Cows.

In addition, there was a separate class of cows for Young Members aged under twelve years to judge, which gave them a great opportunity to get involved.

As well as the Interclub Stockjudging competition, an Open Stockjudging competition was available to all outside of the judging rings.

The results of the interclub stock judging were as follows: Section: 12 – 18 Years Placing Club Team Team Members 1st Kerry Cormac Walsh, Gearoid Harty, Jennifer Harty 2nd West Midlands Eva Hickey, Olivia Gunn, Kayla McGrath 3rd Cork James Coleman, Louise Coleman, Jack Shanahan

The highest individual award in the 12-18-years-of-age category went to Jenifer Harty of the Kerry club. Section: 18 – 26 Years Placing Club Team Team Members 1st Kerry Muiris Harty, Jack Goulding, Aisling Harty 2nd Cork Claire Kirby, Sarah Shannon, James Kingston 3rd Limerick Clare Damien Burke, Rachel McNamara, Emma McNamara

The highest individual award in the 18-26 years of age category went to Muiris Harty of the Kerry club. Section: Over 26 Years Placing Club Team Team Members 1st Carlow/Kilkenny Aileen Murphy, Eamon Coleman, Padraic Murphy 2nd West Midlands Emer Kelly, Austin Scott, Sean Kelly 3rd Breffni Oriel Roy Cromie, Trevor Williamson, Padraic Greenan

The highest individual award in the over 26 years of age category went to Roy Cromie of the Breffni Oriel club. Open Stock Judging Competition Placing Name Club 1st John Curtin Limerick Clare 2nd Steven Nagle Cork 3rd Alison Beattie North Eastern

Dondale Open Day Celebration Sale

To coincide with the hosting of the IHFA National Open Day the Doran family offered 37 choice young stock lots from the Dondale herd in a special sale on the farm at the conclusion of the day.

The sale was conducted by Taaffe Auctions with the top price going to Lot 13, Dondale Hansen Apple P, selling for €5,600.

Dondale Hansen Apple P was sired by Hansen PP, the February 2023 born polled heifer traced back to the great KHW Regiment Apple Red. The Dondale celebration sale

It was a great chance for breeders around the country to adapt the Dondale genetics into their herd, as there was a great buzz and feeling for each and every lot.

The sale averaged a price of 3,166 guineas with a full 100% clearance, with the sale being kindly sponsored by O’Donovan Engineering and Specialist Nutrition.