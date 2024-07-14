The IHFA national open day took place on the Doran family farm in Donadea, Co. Kildare, where their Dondale Herd stole the show.

Following the National Interclub stock judging, Macra na Feirme National stock judging, and the viewing of the Dondale herd, was the results of the National Herds Competition.

The day concluded with the celebration sale of 37 pedigree holstein friesian heifers from the Dondale Herd, which saw great demand on the day.

The IHFA National Herds Competition is computed on the basis of a balanced formula incorporating efficiency of production, conformation points and inspection points for quality as recognised by a visiting judge.

IHFA herds competition

The judge for the herds competition this year was Edward Griffiths from the Coachgate herd in Yorkshire.

Over the course of six days, he travelled the length and breadth of Ireland visiting thirty-seven herds nominated as finalists by their respective clubs.   

Results are as follows:

Category: Spring Calving Herds
 Breeder NameHerd PrefixAddress
1stMichael McNamaraBarnaNewtownshandrum, Co. Limerick
2ndRonan SiochruDingleDingle, Co. Kerry
3rdMichael SpillaneMountainFethard, Co. Tipperary
Michael Spillane, Michael McNamara, Ronan Siochra receiving their awards
Source: IHFA
Category: Herds 80 cows & less
 Breeder NameHerd PrefixAddress
1stNoel O’DonovanRingleaderClonakilty, Co. Cork
2ndColin WalshFairviewDrishogue, Co. Dublin
3rdBrendan MennisBoynevaleNavan, Co. Meath
Brendan Mennis, Noel O’Donovan, Colin Walsh receiving their awards
Source: IHFA
Category: Herds greater than 80 cows
 Breeder NameHerd PrefixAddress
1stPadriac GreenanGreenleaMonaghan, Co. Monaghan
2ndPaul HannanLisnaltyCrecora, Co. Limerick
3rdPhilip JonesHallowGorey, Co. Wexford
Claire Hannan, Padraic Greenan, Philip Jones receiving their awards
Source: IHFA
Category: Judges Choice Prize
 Breeder NameHerd PrefixAddress
1stPadriac GreenanGreenleaMonaghan, Co. Monaghan
2ndNoel O’DonovanRingleaderClonakilty, Co. Cork
3rd JointPaul HannanLisnaltyCrecora, Co. Limerick
3rd JointPhilip JonesHallowGorey, Co. Wexford

Jack O’Connor, Ballykennedy herd, Ballingarry, Co. Limerick won the Judge’s Recognition award. Judge Edward Griffiths spoke of O’Connor’s extensive knowledge of the herd and the bright future he has ahead of him.

IHFA President John O’Sullivan, Jack O’Connor, Judge Edward Griffiths with Judges recognition award
Source: IHFA

Geataban CWJ Carina 774 bred and owned by Richard Hinchion, Crookstown, Co.Cork, won the Highest EBI Cow Classified VG/EX award, with an EBI of €416.

Finnow KOZ Heather 1560, bred and owned by Ivor Dulohery, Mallow, Co. Cork won the Highest EBI Cow Not Classified Award, with an EBI of €413.

Interclub stock judging results

The best of Dondale’s breeding was on display for the stockjudging classes of Heifers in Milk, Junior Cows and Senior Cows.

In addition, there was a separate class of cows for Young Members aged under twelve years to judge, which gave them a great opportunity to get involved.

As well as the Interclub Stockjudging competition, an Open Stockjudging competition was available to all outside of the judging rings.

The results of the interclub stock judging were as follows:

Section: 12 – 18 Years
PlacingClub TeamTeam Members
1stKerryCormac Walsh, Gearoid Harty, Jennifer Harty
2ndWest MidlandsEva Hickey, Olivia Gunn, Kayla McGrath
3rdCorkJames Coleman, Louise Coleman, Jack Shanahan

The highest individual award in the 12-18-years-of-age category went to Jenifer Harty of the Kerry club.

Section: 18 – 26 Years
PlacingClub TeamTeam Members
1stKerryMuiris Harty, Jack Goulding, Aisling Harty
2ndCorkClaire Kirby, Sarah Shannon, James Kingston
3rdLimerick ClareDamien Burke, Rachel McNamara, Emma McNamara

The highest individual award in the 18-26 years of age category went to Muiris Harty of the Kerry club.

Section: Over 26 Years
PlacingClub TeamTeam Members
1stCarlow/KilkennyAileen Murphy, Eamon Coleman, Padraic Murphy
2ndWest MidlandsEmer Kelly, Austin Scott, Sean Kelly
3rdBreffni OrielRoy Cromie, Trevor Williamson, Padraic Greenan

The highest individual award in the over 26 years of age category went to Roy Cromie of the Breffni Oriel club.

Open Stock Judging Competition
PlacingNameClub
1stJohn CurtinLimerick Clare
2ndSteven NagleCork
3rdAlison BeattieNorth Eastern

Dondale Open Day Celebration Sale

To coincide with the hosting of the IHFA National Open Day the Doran family offered 37 choice young stock lots from the Dondale herd in a special sale on the farm at the conclusion of the day.

The sale was conducted by Taaffe Auctions with the top price going to Lot 13, Dondale Hansen Apple P, selling for €5,600.

Dondale Hansen Apple P was sired by Hansen PP, the February 2023 born polled heifer traced back to the great KHW Regiment Apple Red.

The Dondale celebration sale
Source: IHFA

It was a great chance for breeders around the country to adapt the Dondale genetics into their herd, as there was a great buzz and feeling for each and every lot.

The sale averaged a price of 3,166 guineas with a full 100% clearance, with the sale being kindly sponsored by O’Donovan Engineering and Specialist Nutrition.

