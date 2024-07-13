The IHFA Open Day was officially opened by IFA president Francie Gorman, who addressed the crowds with recognition of the challenges that dairy farmers are currently facing.

Gorman complimented the IHFA for organising the open day: “The IHFA have put in the work to get the quality of cows that we see today.

“Farming is still the best way to make money and especially dairy farming.”

Gorman addressed the farmers on the day and encouraged sustainable practice: “We still need to show best practice in the most sustainable way.” Source: IHFA

Addressing the potential damage the loss in derogation can do to the industry, Gorman said that “it’s going to take political intervention to retain the derogation”.

On farm level, he said that every farmer needs to work together to improve water quality and that might require farmers to “get out of our comfort zone and walk the walk”.

Gorman went on to say that farmers in this country have a great story to tell and that we need to continue to tell it as the derogation is a “red line issue for the IFA”.

“Farmers working together got us where we are today, and we need to continue to do so, as working together is hugely important,” chief executive of the IHFA, Laurence Feeney added.

The IHFA open day

Crowds travelled from far and wide to the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) National Open Day on July 10 hosted by the Doran family at Dondale Farm, Donadea, Co. Kildare.

The IHFA National Open Day is an annual on-farm showcase for the Holstein Friesian breed highlighting efficiency of production.

Holding the open day in different regions helps raise breed promotion and profile nationwide. Title sponsors for the event were WWS Ireland and CowManager. FBD and Agriland were also sponsors on the day.

There was a vast and comprehensive trade stand display of over 50 commercial agri-business trade stands offering the most up-to-date products and services. Source: IHFA

The itinerary of events on the day included the National Interclub stock judging, Macra na Feirme National stockjudging, and viewing of the Dondale herd.

The results and presentations of the IHFA National Herds Competition followed and a Dondale Open Day Celebration Sale offering choice of young stock from the herds best cow families concluded the day.

In addition, there was a vast and comprehensive trade stand display of over 50 commercial agri-business trade stands offering the most up-to-date products and services.

The Dondale herd

The best of Dondale’s breeding was on display for the stockjudging classes of Heifers in milk, Junior Cows and Senior Cows.

In addition, there was a separate class of cows for Young Members aged under twelve years to judge. As well as the Interclub Stock judging competition, an Open Stock judging competition was available to all outside of the judging rings.

Richard Jones, his team and the local Kildare Holstein Friesian Breeders club gave great help and support preparing and leading the cows for the judging classes.

Kevin Doran stepped into the ring to welcome all to Dondale and talk through his pedigree herd and impressive yields of the cows on display.

WWS managing director, Conor Morley, spoke about the impressive production improvements the Dondale Herd have made in recent years.

“We are very proud to be associated with the Doran family and this tremendous group of cows. It is a hugely profitable herd with 20% of this herd is over the fifth lactation,” he said.

Crowds were then invited to walk through the Dondale herd as Morley and Doran spoke of the breeding decisions and genetics used on farm.