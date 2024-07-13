New Irish visa requirements for South African and Botswana nationals could impact on the recruitment of HGV drivers, according to one immigration consultancy.

Fragomen in Dublin said there is currently a “huge shortage” of HGV drivers in Ireland.

Latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) highlight that last year a total of 165.2 million tonnes of goods were transported by road, compared with 164.3 million tonnes in 2022.

“The total distance covered by road freight transport in 2023 was 1.8 billion kilometres, the same as that recorded in 2022.

“The commodity groups that were contributing most to vehicle kilometres were foodstuffs,” Damien Lenihan, statistician in the CSO transport division said.

HGV

Under mutual licence agreements HGV drivers from South Africa, Australia, Japan and South Korea can work in Ireland but Fragomen Ireland is warning that it has now become more difficult for South African nationals.

The immigration consultancy said that any employer who wants to recruit new employees or bring existing employees with South African passports for temporary assignments to Ireland “will now experience longer lead times to have these skilled workers on the ground”.

Senior immigration manager at Fragomen Ireland, Stephen McCrea, said: “Making recruitment by Irish employers of this important group more onerous is arguably an overreaction of a response to issues in our immigration system.”

“Especially when there are consequences, such as impacts on essential workers such as drivers, who are fundamental to keeping our economy moving and imported goods coming in Ireland.”

Licences

According to McCrea holders of HGV licences issued by countries with which Ireland has an HGV driving licence exchange agreement – South Africa, Australia, South Korea, and Japan – and which are deemed equivalent to Irish CE and C1E licences, may undertake a direct ‘swap’ for Irish licences if they choose to take up residence and work.

“This will, however, be particularly complicated for drivers of South African nationality, with the new visa change,” he warned.

The Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, announced on Wednesday (July, 10) that nationals of Botswana and South Africa will be required to obtain a visa before travelling to Ireland.

A transit visa will now also be required, if intending to transit through Ireland en-route to another destination.

Minister McEntee said the new visa requirements will bring Ireland into closer alignment with the Schengen Area in respect of both of these countries, and into line with the UK in respect of South Africa.