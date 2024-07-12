Farmers and other stakeholders have been urged by a senator to be “vigilant” and have their say on the N4 Mullingar to Roosky road project that aims to “improve safety and connectivity”.

Westmeath County Council, Longford County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) are currently developing a scheme to upgrade a 52km section of the N4 between Mullingar and Longford (Roosky).

This section of the N4 is currently a single carriageway road and represents over 25% of the N4/M4 corridor, according to the project’s partners it “remains the largest unimproved section of this route”.

The road is estimated to service up to 17,500 vehicles daily and currently includes more than 500 junctions and direct accesses.

According to the project’s partners the aim is to resolve “network deficiencies along this section of the N4” and enhance the overall accessibility in the region and to the west and north-west.

A preferred route corridor and route selection report for this scheme were first published in July 2010 but at that time, “due to funding restrictions” further work on the project was suspended.

Another set of route corridor options for the project went on display in February 2021 and more than 600 submissions were received as part of that public consultation.

N4 project

According to the project’s partners an emerging preferred route corridor (EPRC) has been identified and a third public consultation is now underway until August 16.

Senator Victor Boyhan today cautioned (Friday, July 12) that public consultation and meaningful engagement are vital to ensure farmers and landowners fully understand the draft plans which are now available to view on the project’s website.

Senator Boyhan said that farmers, landowners, members of the public and interested parties should “examine in detail the EPRC and make their view known to Westmeath County Council and their local county councillors” who will be more than happy to assist in navigation you thorough the various draft maps and options under consideration.”

According to the N4 Mullingar to Roosky road project partners current road safety along this particular section of the N4 “is compromised”.

“The project will aim to reduce traffic levels within the settlements along the route and allow for reallocation of road space through the provision of dedicated walking, wheeling and cycling routes.

“The project will also act as an enabler for strengthening tourism through improved connectivity between Irelands Ancient East, Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands, and the Wild Atlantic Way.

“The sustainability strategy for the project will support sustainable mobility options and the Climate Action Plan targets for carbon dioxide (CO2) reductions through embedding best practice carbon management throughout the project lifecycle,” they stated.