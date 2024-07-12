Airbnb has warned that the Government’s proposed new rules for short-term lets could have a “detrimental impact” on tourism in rural communities.

The American property rental company claims that hosts in rural towns are benefitting from a strong uptake in tourists from North America travelling to Ireland this summer.

“Rural destinations especially are set to reap the benefits of transatlantic footfall, with Ireland having its most dispersed year of travel yet in 2023,” the company said.

According to Airbnb last year there was an 8% increase in bookings taking place “outside of busy city centres” in Ireland.

It highlighted: “Connemara witnessed a significant surge in the numbers of North American guests they welcomed in 2023, which was up 18% on the previous year.

“Killarney and Kilkenny joined Connemara among the top Irish destinations with a growing number of North American visitors on Airbnb, as US visitors move away from major cities.”

Airbnb

But the company believes that the Government’s Short Term Tourist Letting Bill, which would lead to the establishment of a short term tourist letting register for all short term tourist accommodation in Ireland, could “negatively” impact on families and businesses in rural areas that “depend on vital tourism spend”.

This would mean that anyone offering accommodation for periods of up to and including 21 nights will have to be registered with Fáilte Ireland.

The Government has estimated that this could result in up to 12,000 properties coming back onto the long-term rental market.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, also previously said that the Government believes “there is great potential for the long-term rental market in the significant numbers of properties currently being used for short-term lettings”.

However Airbnb said: Tourism across Ireland is set to face major changes in the coming year as the Government continues work on the introduction of new rules for short-term lets.

“While Airbnb has long advocated for regulation, specifically a national registration scheme, we have concerns that new planning guidelines could have a detrimental impact on tourism in rural communities”.

The company said it wants to encourage the Government to consult with hosts and stakeholders to prioritise this work on regulations, “ensuring the implementation will protect rural tourism and families”.

It added: “In November 2023 we wrote to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Tourism to make the case for clear planning guidelines that do not create unnecessary barriers for those with limited resources.

“We emphasised the importance of proportional rules that allow homeowners who rent out units such as granny flats or converted barns to continue to do so without the need for planning permission.

“Additionally, we called out the need for rules to consider those who also use their personal holiday home as a short-term let and have no intention of putting it on the long-term rental market”.

According to Airbnb the average Irish host earns more than €5,600 a year.