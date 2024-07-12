The issues of capital investment on farms and ammonia abatement measures have been addressed by Andrew Muir MLA, Northern Ireland’s Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs

He has responded to a number of written questions, submitted by Stormont Agriculture Committee vice chair, Declan McAleer.

The minister has also confirmed that he intends to bring forward a capital investment measure under the new farm support and development programme for Northern Ireland.

Minister Muir said that the measure will “initially focus on capital support for technology and equipment to help farm businesses reduce ammonia emissions, carbon emissions and nutrient losses”.

He continued: “Proposals for a scheme are being co-designed with stakeholder organisations, and it is not possible to set out precisely at this stage how the proposed scheme will operate for individual farmers.

“However, I want to ensure that new initiatives and schemes are simple and easy to access.

“Where technology or equipment adopted by an individual farm business provides mitigation to reduce or offset potential environmental impacts of a development proposal, this will be considered in provision of advice by the department to local authorities as part of their deliberations on planning applications.”

The minister also stated that he plans to introduce an Ammonia Strategy for Northern Ireland later this year, which will provide a pathway for farmers to reduce their ammonia emissions.

Capital investment

The agricultural minister said that “the mandatory and voluntary on-farm emission reduction measures in the Ammonia Strategy include measures applicable on cattle, pig, and poultry farms”.

“Not every measure will be applicable on every farm as the specific measures applicable at an individual farm level will be determined by the specific farm characteristics.

“My department is currently considering support mechanisms through the farm support and development programme capital investment measure and knowledge and innovation schemes,” he added.

Where planning permissions are concerned, Minister Muir pointed out that such matters can only be addressed by the relevant planning authority.

However, before any permission is granted the planning authority must undertake an environmental assessment.

According to the minister, new operational protocols devised by the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA), provide conservation advice based on scientific evidence to inform that assessment.

Regarding the issue of Northern Ireland’s nutrient action programme (NAP), Minister Muir confirmed that a review is currently underway.

This will be subject to public consultation later this year. In parallel, there will also be a consultation on the associate strategic environmental assessment and habitats regulation assessment.

“My officials will engage stakeholders on the proposals for the revised action programme as part of the review process. A key stakeholder group comprised of some fifty representatives of agricultural and environmental organisations has already been established.

“The measures in the NAP are based on the code of good agricultural practice and are underpinned by science, the majority of which is local research by the Agri Food and Biosciences Institute,” he said.