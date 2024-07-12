Gardaí have confirmed that a firearm was discharged during the course of an alleged burglary in a rural part of Co. Mayo yesterday afternoon (Thursday, July 11).

It is understood that the burglary took place at a house in the Ballyhaunis area involving three suspects.

In a statement to Agriland, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochana said that an investigation into the burglary is currently underway and no arrests have been made at this time.

“It is understood a firearm was discharged during the course of the incident. No injuries have been reported at this time. Investigations are ongoing,” they added.

Agriland understands that the owner of the property saw one of the suspects gathering valuables from the rural house from a vantage point a slight distance away.

It’s reported that two other men then arrived in a van to the property to collect the first suspect and the valuables, when the owner allegedly discharged a shotgun damaging the van.

The suspects were forced to flee on foot and a garda operation was initiated to apprehend the suspected culprits, which is ongoing.

Gardaí

Separately, two men have been arrested and charged as part of an ongoing investigation by gardaí into the theft of trailers and equipment from farms and construction sites.

Gardaí from the Loughrea Crime Unit conducted an operation in the north Clare and Galway border area last Thursday evening (July 4) during which a vehicle was intercepted.

“Two stolen trailers were recovered, and two individuals were arrested.

“Additionally, a variety of items were recovered, including tools, drills, chop saws, impact drivers, nail guns, and a generator,” a garda spokesperson said.

The men, aged in their 40s and 20s, were detained at a garda station in the north western region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Both were later charged and brought before a special sitting of Galway District Court.

Gardaí added that their investigations are ongoing.