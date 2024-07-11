Although not particularly well-known here in Ireland, the Arcusin range of bale handlers from Spain already has a small following, and the company is intent on continued international expansion.

Its core products are directed at the handling of square bales, both large and small, and the company manufactures equipment that are the equivalent of round bale chasers here in Ireland.

Of particular interest to straw baling contractors are the FSX and XP range of stackers, which can carry between 12 and 16 bales, depending on model. Large square bales are collected and turned before being accumulated in two tiers on the trailer

The smaller XP range is designed to work on softer ground and do less damage to the field, a feature which is of growing interest to Irish farmers and contractors.

There is also a MultiPack machine which can collect up to 14 small bales and then compress and tie them to form, what is in effect, a large square bale.

All change at Arcusin

The ambition to expand internationally has recently received a boost with a management reorganisation, which sees younger members of the Cusine family step up to take the reins.

Blanca Cusiné has assumed the role of CEO, succeeding Josep Ramon Pons, who has been the company’s general manager for the past 20 years.

L-r: Manuel Cusiné, Ferran Cusiné, Blanca Cusiné, and Josep Ramon Pons

Alongside her, Ferran Cusiné takes over leadership in the Engineering and R&D department, with a focus on increasing and consolidating the international expansion of the Lleida-based company.

Cusiné, becomes the head of Arcusin’s Engineering and R&D department. At 31-years-of-age, he holds degrees in business administration, financial management and has also studied engineering.

According to Blanca Cusine:

“The company must continue to be pioneers in the specialized agricultural machinery sector with patented products, now implementing new technologies that improve machine efficiency and productivity.” The Arcusin MultiPack collects and compresses up to 14 standard bales

Ferran Cusine added that he sees the main challenge in engineering as the integration of advanced technologies to meet challenges within the agricultural sector.

The focus, he believes, must be on improving machine efficiency and addressing the growing shortage of skilled labour.

Blanca and Ferran are now part of the third family generation to take charge of the company. Arcusin was founded in 1976 by Armando Cusine and Manuel Cusine and now exports to over 60 countries.