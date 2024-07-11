Farm Safety Live aims to emphasise the importance of safety around farm vehicles and livestock with demonstrations at the Tullamore Show this year.

The special focus is in response to alarming statistics showing that more than five out of eight farm fatalities over the past 10 years resulted from these causes.

At the event, experts will provide hands-on demonstrations focusing on safe tractor driving, the use of quads/ATVs, and proper livestock handling.

As part of the tractor demonstration, attention is also being given to the identification of blindspot hazards, which the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has indicated is a particular safety concern, especially around small children.

Farm safety

The importance of these demonstrations is underscored by HSA data revealing 191 farming fatalities from 2014 to 2023.

Farm vehicles accounted for 44% of these deaths, with livestock being the second highest category, contributing to 19% of those deaths.

In comparison, falls led to 13% of the fatal accidents on farms, being struck by a heavy load was the cause in 7%, machinery was behind 7% of these life-ending events, drowning 6% and other causes 4%.

The number of deaths caused by farm vehicles was particularly high, with 83 fatalities in total over that period.

Tractors caused the greatest number of the vehicle related deaths, accounting for 53% of the overall farm vehicle total, followed by quads / all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) that were involved in 12% of those fatalities, while the same number died in incidents involving loaders/telehandlers.

Farm Safety Live, has been developed by FRS Training, HSA and FBD Insurance in conjunction with the Tullamore Show, which will run on August 11, 2024.

This year marks the ninth year of this interactive farm safety demonstration as part of the annual Offaly-based agricultural event.

Speaking about the upcoming demonstration, assistant chief executive officer, HSA, Dr. Adrienne Duff said: “There have been far too many deaths on Irish farms in recent years. We want to encourage people to pay more attention to safety when they are on farms, be it those who are living and working on farms, or anyone who is just visiting.

“Building a better understanding of farm safety and potential hazards, especially around farm vehicles and livestock is the key objective of Farm Safety Live this year.

“We hope through providing these demonstrations at the Tullamore Show it will help encourage safer behaviours and ultimately reduce farming accidents in future,” she said.

Secretary of Tullamore Show, Chelsey Cox McDonald said: “The Tullamore Show is Ireland’s premier agricultural event and as part of that we are committed to showcasing many different elements and aspects of the farming experience.

“Safety is obviously a key concern for anyone involved in farming and that is why we are delighted to be hosting Farm Safety Live again this year.

“We hope these vital messages will catch the attention of our attendees, helping to encourage better safety awareness and helping to reduce the number of terrible accidents occurring on Irish farms,” she said.