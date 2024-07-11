Agriland Media Group is delighted to collaborate with ESB Networks to raise awareness of safety around electricity and power lines.

It is highly important to practice safety on any construction site, particularly when working in the presence of electricity.

Whether you work in the construction industry, or you are carrying out building work on your home or farm, being aware of the potential electricity hazards on site can prevent costly damage to infrastructure, and more importantly, loss of life.

Building around electricity

To help simplify site safety, public safety manager with ESB Networks Michael Murray, offers these ‘dos and don’ts’ for working in the presence of electricity:

Before you dig, call ESB Networks on 1800 372 757 or email [email protected] to find out if there are buried electricity cables in the area, and to obtain the relevant maps;

When digging, always assume there are live, unprotected cables underground and close to the surface;

Always assume there are more cables than what is mapped. ESB Networks maps will not include other utilities such as gas, water, or public lighting;

Ensure a competent person is equipped with a cable avoidance tool and signal generator to find and mark the location all services;

Contact ESB Networks before beginning any construction work near overhead electricity lines on 1800 372 757. They will advise you on the voltage and therefore, the minimum safe distance you will need to maintain while you work;

When in doubt, assume all overhead lines carry high voltage and treat them with the necessary caution;

Maintain a safe exclusion zone from electricity poles and overhead wires to avoid being injured by electrical arching. Remember, electricity can jump gaps, so you don’t need to come into contact with wires to be electrocuted ;

; If an accident happens and your vehicle comes into contact with overhead line, stay in the cab and call ESB Networks 24/7 emergency number immediately on 1800 372 999;

If you must exit the cab, due to fire or imminent danger, jump clear of the cab and shuffle away until you are at a safe distance of at least 10m. Do not touch the cab, do not let your hands come into contact with the ground and keep everyone else clear. Never touch the vehicle and the ground at the same time;

Report any damage to electricity infrastructure to ESB Networks immediately by calling 1800 372 999.

Practices to avoid when undertaking building work

Do not disturb underground cables. If electrical cables need to be moved or switched out, ESB Networks will carry out the work;

Do not assume hand-held tools, such as shovels or picks cannot damage underground cables or cause serious injury;

Do not undermine the foundations of electricity poles, masts or stay wires. Avoid digging too closely;

Do not work near overhead electricity lines. Remember that electricity can arc, meaning you don’t need to come into contact with the line to be electrocuted.

Avoid driving under overhead electricity lines in heavy equipment. If it’s unavoidable, ensure a minimum safe distance is maintained between the highest point of the vehicle, and the overhead wires to avoid the risk of contact or electrical arching.

Never touch or approach a vehicle that has made contact with an overhead line. If you wish to help the occupant, call ESB Networks for help on 1800 372 999;

Never store equipment or materials near electricity lines;

Do not touch or approach fallen wires. Remember, anything in contact with a fallen wire can also deliver an electric shock;

Never assume rubber soled footwear or rubber tyres will insulate against electrical shock;

Do not assume site safety is someone else’s responsibility. If you do not know, don’t act, ask first and find out.

ESB Networks Summer Safety Series

Remember, it doesn’t matter whether you are an amateur renovation enthusiast, or a construction professional, electricity does not discriminate, and it gives no second chances.

So be aware, and stay clear to stay safe.

Click here for more information and advice from ESB Networks.