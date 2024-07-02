Agriland Media Group is delighted to announce a new partnership with ESB Networks to raise awareness of safety around electricity and power lines.

This time of year can be particularly dangerous in the agricultural calendar with a heavy workload and large machinery moving between farms and on public roads.

As part of the Summer Safety Series, ESB Networks will provide advice and information on remaining safe from electrical risks on farm.

Areas which will be covered in a series of articles on the Agriland platform include:

General tips for staying safe and aware of electricity on farm;

Where risk arises in particular areas of the farm;

Being safe to avoid injury or death when carrying out building work;

The importance of safety around electricity during silage season.

Each of the instalments in the series will give practical, understandable advice to the farming community aimed at reducing incidents resulting in injuries or worse.

ESB Networks Summer Safety Series

A series articles will be published over the coming weeks, providing information which could safe a life.

Agriland Media Group will host the articles on its website and smartphone app. All of the content, advice, tips and tricks will be available at the touch of a button from Thursday, July 4.

ESB Networks public safety manager, Michael Murray has said: “As part of our commitment to safety, we promote a public awareness campaign to focus people’s attention on electrical safety outdoors.

“The campaign aims to reach all of our audiences – the general public, farmers, construction workers and children.

“The key message… is to ask people to be mindful of electricity wires while they are outdoors and to always stay safe and stay clear of electricity wires.”

In the event of an emergency, please contact ESB Networks on 180 372 999.