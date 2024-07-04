Agriland Media Group is delighted to collaborate with ESB Networks to raise awareness of safety around electricity and power lines.

Silage season is one of the busiest times of the year, so it can be tempting to take shortcuts.

Neglecting safety can be much more costly, especially when it comes to operating farm machinery in the presence of electricity.

Contact with overhead lines, stay wires or poles can result in major damage to infrastructure and farm equipment.

Contact with electricity can cause serious burns, disabling injuries, or death.

To ensure a safe silage season, ESB Networks has put together the following tips to help farmers and contractors make electrical safety part of their seasonal plan.

Maintain electrical equipment

With the herd out to pasture in the spring/summer, power washing sheds and yard repairs are high on the list of to-dos.

Before you plug anything in, ensure power cables and extension cords are in good condition.

Water and electricity can be a deadly combination, and rubber-soled footwear and gloves cannot be relied upon to protect you from electrocution.

Be aware of surroundings

Identify the locations of overhead electricity lines, poles and stay wires on the property, and along your route.

If it is not feasible to physically show contractors where electrical infrastructure is, use a map to inform external help of potential hazards.

Maintain awareness of your precise location. In the event of an accident, the property’s Eircode or your GPS coordinates will ensure the emergency services and ESB Networks can find you.

Plan routes

Traversing ditches, cutting through fields or under electricity lines may offer shortcuts and ways to test the performance of machinery. This also presents unnecessary risks.

Establish routes to keep a safe distance from overhead electricity lines, poles and stay wires.

Electricity can arc or jump gaps, so you do not need to make direct contact with the line to be electrocuted.

Keep a safe distance while working

Harvesters, augers, sprayers, and booms are among the biggest culprits when it comes to accidents with overhead wires. However, care must be taken with all equipment around electrical infrastructure.

A run-in with a pole or stay wire may cause damage, but an unsecure electricity line will become a major safety hazard.

When hand-carrying equipment such as irrigation pipes or ladders, carry them horizontally to avoid the chances of contact or electrical arching.

Use the buddy system

Most of us don’t go anywhere without our mobile phone. However, it is still a good idea to let someone know where we are going and how long we expect to be there, in the event the unexpected happens.

Practice safe storage

Never stack bales, materials, or equipment beneath electricity lines. Not only will it present a risk when it comes time to move it, but it may also present an enticing challenge for young climbers.

Report damage

Report any damage to electricity infrastructure to ESB Networks immediately by calling 1800 372 999.

Do not attempt to move sagging wires or compromised poles, or disentangle vegetation or animals caught in wires. These present dangers that require professional intervention.

To learn more about staying safe this silage season click here.