The closing date for online entries for the 2024 Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show is fast approaching.

Exhibitors who are planning in taking part in some of the 1,000 competitions on offer at the event must submit online entries by this Friday, July 5.

This year’s show will take place on Sunday, August 11 at the 250ac Butterfield Estate, Blueball, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

Classes

A total prize fund of €175,000 will be on offer for competitors on the day, together with an array of gold and silver medals, rosettes and cups.

The livestock classes at Tullamore Show include dairy and commercial cattle; pedigree cattle; sheep and pigs.

Some of the best livestock producers in Ireland will be vying for the 45 national titles up for grabs.

The children’s classes will range from showing stock to young handlers.

There will also be a host of equine events and a dog show, along with competitions for poultry, horticulture and farm produce, crafts and needlework and art and photography.

As part of the National Inventions area, there will be classes for inventions and innovations whether it is in renewable energy, labour-saving devices or agricultural technology.

Those classes will be judged on the Saturday (August 10) and inventors will be present on show day to answer questions from the public.

Tullamore Show

Sustainability is set to take centre stage as part of the packed programme at the show.

Along with the expansion of the Sustainable Livestock Village, which was introduced last year, there will be a new “Speaker Corner”, sponsored by FBD Insurance.

This area will host a range of experts who will share their knowledge on various sustainable topics throughout the day.

The forestry and sustainable living exhibition will showcase hi-tech machines and a range of outdoor machines for the farm industry and renewable energy sectors.

There will be plenty of entertainment for those attending the show such as a country music jamboree, vintage machinery display, fashion shows, children’s play area and cookery demonstrations.

The Macra farm skills competition will also take place at this year’s show.