Over 30 board members and staff retiring from their positions at Lisavaird Co-Op were celebrated at an event in Rosscarbery, Co. Cork.

Held at the Celtic Ross Hotel, Lisavaird Co-Op honoured 14 staff members and 19 board members who have retired from the organisation in recent years.

Among the honoured retirees were long-term staff members Dan Nyhan and Leonard Cooke, both of whom began their careers at the co-op in January 1971 and retired in July 2018.

Nyhan had been a part of the workshop, while Cooke transitioned from the building department to the hardware department.

Also celebrated was Pat Moriarty, who last year retired from his role as CEO.

Moriarty’s journey with the co-op began as an agri-advisor, before becoming a trading manager in 1997 and ultimately CEO a decade later.

The Lisavaird Co-Op board of management retirees Source: Lisavaird Group

Leslie Sweetman, who retired in 2024 after 44 years of service at Lisavaird Piggeries, was also recognised for his significant contributions as pig manager at the Kippagh and Derryduff pig farms.

Each retiree was presented with a token of appreciation for their service, a specially commissioned glass artwork by artist Suzanne O’Sullivan.

CEO Martin Dineen said: “It was a wonderful evening to honour and acknowledge the work of our dedicated staff and board members and to thank them for their continued support for Lisavaird Co-Op.”

Timing was particularly significant as this event occurred just ahead of the 100-year celebration for the co-op in 2025.

The newly appointed board chair, James Healy, said: “As we stand on the brink of our centenary celebrations, it is essential to recognise those who have laid the foundation for our success.

“Their dedication and hard work have been instrumental in shaping Lisavaird Co-Op, and we look forward to building on this legacy in the years to come.