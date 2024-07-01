Lakeland Dairies has today (Monday, July 1) launched an initiative at two of its sites which will result in thousands of native trees being planted.

The cross-border dairy co-operative has partnered with Western Forestry Co-op to plant 5,000 trees in recognition of the dairy co-op’s 3,200 farm families and 1,400 staff.

One hectare of trees is being planted at Lakeland Dairies Bailieboro while another one hectare is being planted at the co-op’s land in Killeshandra.

The two hectares of ground are being planted using native tree varieties including oak and birch.

Lakeland Dairies

The tree planting initiative was part of a commitment made by Lakeland in its “Pathway to a Better Future” strategy, which was launched in 2023.

The trees at the Bailieboro site are part of the Native Tree Area (NTA) scheme while the trees at Killeshandra are being planted under the Native Woodland Establishment (NWE) scheme.

Both schemes are part of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) National Forestry Programme 2023–2027.

The Bailieboro site will also serve as a demonstration site for farmers to show the benefits of small-scale native tree planting.

Lakeland said the establishment of a woodland habitat in Killeshandra “demonstrates the co-op’s commitment to preserving and encouraging native woodlands to help protect biodiversity”.

Native trees

Lakeland Dairies Chairperson Niall Matthews said that the planting of the native trees is in recognition of the work by farm families and staff in the co-op.

“It is also a strong show by Lakeland Dairies, through the National Forestry Programme, to make a meaningful contribution to improving water quality and biodiversity while helping to meet our ambitious national afforestation targets.

“We are thrilled to partner with Western Forestry Co-op on this very exciting venture. We know that with its rich heritage and strong knowledge of the sector that this project will be a huge success,” he said.

Marina Conway, chief executive of the Western Forestry Co-op added:

“Lakeland Dairies, as a founding member of Western Forestry Co-op, has always understood the value of farmers being at the forefront of planting trees and forests on their own land, and we are delighted to be a part of this legacy for the future of their farm families and staff.”