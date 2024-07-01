This week’s factory quotes see some beef processors move to reduce their price offering for cattle with some level of pressure on beef price.

Despite this, some outlets in the northern half of the country have held their price quote at the same level as last week.

Cattle which are booked in from last week will manage to secure last week’s prices but price quotes are opening at 5c/kg lower for cattle booked in to most sites this week.

Some level of pressure was seen on supplies of certain specifications of prime cattle in June, which resulted in a supply-led price increase but it seems this is less available this week.

Supplies of this season’s factory-fit prime cattle of grass are still very scarce and the level of these type of cattle that come available this month will no doubt have an impact on prices available.

Factory quotes: Heifers and steers

Heifers are generally being quoted at €5.15-5.20/kg on the grid this week, with top prices of €5.25/kg on the grid still available this week.

Bullocks (steers) are being quoted at €5.10-5.15/kg at most sites, with quotes of €5.20/kg on the grid still available at some sites.

The higher price quotes are available at outlets in Co. Donegal for heifers and steers meeting certain specifications, such as carcass weights ranging from 300-400kg.

Cow price

Most procurement staff are saying that cows are becoming more plentiful and are forecasting that increased cow supplies will reduce the overall cattle supply deficit forecast for this year.

Cow price quotes have taken a wrap of up to 10c/kg this week but in real terms, prices for O and P-grade cows are back 5c/kg, while R and U grade cow prices have held at the stronger cow-buying outlets.

There remains huge variation between price quotes and prices actually paid for cows – even within grades. Carcass weights and fat scores will influence the prices paid for cows within grades.

In the week ending Sunday, June 23, the average price paid for an O=3= grade cow was €4.63/kg, with a top price of just under €4.90/kg paid for an O=3= cow.

Cows with a carcass weight of over 270kg and a fat score of a 2+ or above and below a 4+ will generally receive the highest prices within grades.

R grade cows are being quoted at €4.70/kg in general this week, with premiums of up to €5.00/kg being quoted for U grade cows.

O grade cows are being quoted at €4.40-4.50/kg and P grade cows are being quoted at €4.30-4.40/kg, in general.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at €5.35 and €5.25/kg for U and R-grade bulls respectively. €5.05-5.10/kg is being quoted for O grade bulls and P grade bulls are being quoted at €5.00-5.05/kg.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €5.15/kg on the grid.