Gardaí in Co. Galway have confirmed that an investigation is underway following the theft of a trailer in recent days.

It is understood that the Ifor Williams trailer measuring 10ft x 5ft was taken around 1:30a.m on Friday (June 28) from a site in Muree, Oranmore.

The trailer, which has drop sides, had the word “Greenway” written on the side when it was stolen.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information or who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time to contact them in Oranmore Garda Station on (091) 388 030.

Separately, officers in Co. Kerry are appealing for information following the theft of a horse box from a premises in Ballybunion which happened around 11:45p.m on Friday.

The green Ifor Williams horse box has a distinctive black horse logo over the toe hitch.

Elsewhere, gardaí in Wexford have launched investigations following a recent spate of GPS thefts from farms in the county.

Several farms in the Enniscorthy area had GPS equipment stolen sometime between Friday night (June 28) and Saturday morning (June 29).

In a statement, gardaí confirmed that there were three incidents of theft from a vehicle at a premises in the Ballagh, one theft from a vehicle in Glenbrien and another theft from a vehicle in Ballymurn.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing in all of the cases and they appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

A tillage farmer, who was among those targeted, told Agriland that GPS receivers and screens worth up to €30,000 were taken from two of his tractors which were kept in a secure shed on his yard.

He believes that the thieves gained access to his shed by prising open a electric roller door which was closed and climbing underneath.