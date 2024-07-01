The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has said that certain batches of two brands of Irish-produced potato crisps, Tayto and Spuddy’s Irish Crisps, have been recalled due to the possible presence of “rubber pieces”.

Tayto has said that it has issued a voluntary recall for its products due to the presence of golf ball fragments. The business said that this material may have inadvertently been harvested with potatoes.

The recalled Tayto products are of various sizes and varieties.

They include:

Cheese and Onion 37g;

Salt and Vinegar 37g;

Cheese and Onion six pack (6x25g);

Variety six pack (6x25g);

Cheese and Onion six pack flashed €2.50 (6x25g);

Variety six pack flashed €2.50 (6x25g);

Cheese and Onion 10 pack flashed €3.75 (10x25g);

Cheese and Onion 12 pack (12x25g).

All of the recalled products have the best before dates of August 21, 22, and 23 this year.

The business said it was issuing the recall as a “precautionary measure”.

“This precautionary recall has been initiated in the best interests of our consumers and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused,” Tayto said in a statement.

“We are working closely with the Food Safety Authority of Ireland and with our customers to ensure the potentially-affected product is no longer available for purchase,” the business added.

The statement said that anyone who has these products should not eat them.

The FSAI is requesting retailers to remove the implicated batches from sale and display a recall notice at point-of-sale.

Meanwhile, in the case of Spuddy’s Irish Crisps, the implicated products involve two multipacks, both of which have the best before date of July 27 this year.

The effected products are:

Spuddy’s Cheese and Onion Flavour Irish Crisps (6x25g pack);

Spuddy’s Irish Potato Crisps assorted flavours (24x25g pack).

Recall notices for these products will be displayed at point-of-sale in Aldi stores.

The FSAI is advising consumers not to eat the implicated batches.