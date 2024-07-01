Newry Show 2024 saw a tremendous Jersey cow scooping the event’s dairy inter-breed title – Potteswalls Bontino Dawn. She calved for the fifth time three months ago.

She was bred and exhibited by the Fleming family, from Seaforde in Co. Down. During her last lactation, the cow gave 9,200L of milk at 6.2% fat and 4.7% protein.

“This is her first outing of the year,” Ashley Fleming told Agriland.

“The cow is now in full milk and we are delighted with the progress that she has made since her last calving.”

Leiza Montgomery, from Comber in Co. Down, judged the dairy classes at Newry Show 2024. She described her champion as an excellent example of the Jersey breed.

“She has tremendous dairy presence and looked really well in the ring. And the fact that the cow has had five calves can’t be overlooked. Breeding longevity is a tremendous trait in any dairy cow.”

The Holstein Championship and reserve went to two brothers – Cameron and Robert Magowan, from Hilltown in Co. Down.

Enjoying their day at Newry Show: Shannon Rodgers, from Ballynahinch in Co. Down and her three-year-old pygmy goat

Their first calved heifer, Bannwater Handsome Sheba looked an absolute picture in the ring. She calved back in April and is currently giving 40L of milk/day.

The second calver, Bannwater Undenied Sheba took the reserve Holstein championship accolade.

Newry Show

This year’s Newry Show exceeded all expectations with fantastic crowds and a fantastic entry of livestock being the order of the day.

Judging in the cattle rings continued through until late in the afternoon, such were the number of animals entered for the various competitions. Judging the pairs inter-breed sheep class at Newry Show 2024

The man given the challenge of judging the beef inter-breed champion classes was David Connolly, from Ballynahinch in Co. Down.

He said that he was looking for animals that would improve the breeding merit of any herd. And there is no doubt that his champion of the day ticks this box and then some.

The animal in question is a 28-month-old heifer, bred and exhibited by the Crawford family from Co. Fermanagh. Adding to her attraction is the fact that Rathkeeland Tendresse is in calf.

David Connolly commented:

“She is breed perfect, has tremendous presence in the ring and great locomotion. In addition, she has tremendous conformation and really fills the eye.”

Tendresse has been catching the eye of judges for the past two years. The heifer had a great career as a calf and has carried this momentum into 2024 with excellent performances at Balmoral and Lurgan Shows.

Meanwhile, competition was equally competitive in the sheep rings at Newry 2024. Stephen Fee, from Tempo in Co. Fermanagh, judged the inter-breed classes at the event. The Native Breeds champion at Newry Show 2024 and the winning connections

His champion was a truly eye-catching Texel ewe lamb, bred and exhibited by Martin McConville, from Rathfriland in Co. Down.

Born on February 28 this year, the animal in question had previously won the sheep inter-breed championship at Saintfield Show.

Stephen Fee commented: “The lamb has everything; tremendous breed character and excellent conformation.

“In addition, she has tremendous balance and movement. The lamb caught my eye as soon as she was brought into the ring.”