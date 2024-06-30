Gardaí are investigating after a man his 80s died in a single-vehicle collision while riding a quad bike on Achill Island, Co Mayo.

The incident occurred at around 1:30p.m today (Sunday, June 30) on the road to Purteen Harbour, off the R319 near Keel, a garda spokesperson said.

The driver of the quad was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Gardaí said that the man’s body will be conveyed to Mayo University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

No other injuries were reported following this collision.

The road is currently closed for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigations and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the vicinity of Keel, Achill Island, Co. Mayo, this afternoon, Sunday 30th June 2024, between 1:00p.m and 2:00p.m, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 502 30, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station,” the spokesperson said.



Quad bike

Earlier this week, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed that a 14-year old boy died in hospital following a collision involving a quad that occurred outside Eglinton, Co. Derry.

Isaac Roxborough, from Burnfoot, Dungiven, who was riding the quad, died on Wednesday (June 26) from injuries he sustained following the single-vehicle collision on the Ballygudden Road, Eglinton.

Commenting on the incident, inspector Cherith Adair from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family at this incredibly sad time. Isaac was just 14 years old.

Inspector Adair said an investigation is now being conducted into the incident, and appealed for information from the public.

“A meticulous investigation to establish the circumstances is underway and we would ask anyone who noticed the red Honda quad on the Ballygudden Road on Tuesday morning (June 25), shortly before 11:30a.m or who witnessed the collision to contact us,” the inspector said.

The PSNI is appealing to anyone with information or dash-cam footage that may help the investigation to contact the service.