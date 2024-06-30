The pedigree holstein sale last week at Carnaross Mart, Co. Meath, known as the ‘Promise of Protein Sale’, had consignments from Leagh, Lynbrook, Boroside, Clonpaddin and Ardfield Holsteins with Taaffe Auctions.

The Promise of Protein sale has a firmly established reputation for selling top quality heifers from great cow families over many years.

This sale has reputation for introducing new genetics and a great track record of introducing new cow families to the auction.

There was a 100% clearance of females lots, averaging 3,550gns with eight calves commanding prices of over 4,500gns.

The top price on the day was 8600gns, with a total of 34 lots sold at the sale.

The Promise of Protein Sale

Top price was from Tim Fitzmaurice’s herd, Lot 5 Leagh Toxic Queen at 8600gns who was sold to a breeder in Monaghan.

The heifer was born on January 24 and is red and white by Altitude from the famous Strans D Jen Tequila Red EX96.

Her Dam Strans-Jen-D Tequila Red ET EX96 3E was Champion Red & White World Dairy Expo (USA) in 2015.

Full sisters to Leagh Toxic Queen Red ET include Riverdane Altitude Tequila Red ET sold for 21,000gns at the Riverdane sale 2023 in the UK, and a first-choice heifer offered in the Promise of Protein sale last year sold for 8,000gns.

Milksource Tantrum-Red (EX94-3E-USA) – Maternal sister to lot 5

Leagh Holsteins also had the next top price at 8000gns was a choice of three female pregnancies due on December by Farnear Delta -Lamba from Fraeland Solomon Bonnie EX93.

Bonnie produced in her third lactation 1318kg 5.30% fat 3.50% protein.

After this at 6800gns, Leagh Holsteins sold a first choice heifer calf sired by Siemers Hulu RC from a daughter of Hilrose Advent Anna EX95 and is due in November.

This was the first time this family sold at auction in Europe and went to a breeder in Northern Ireland.

Lot 6 Boroside Lambda Hope sold by Melvin Masterson made 6600gns. She was a march born Lambda granddaughter of S-S-I Doc Have Not 8784 EX96 who sold for 1.925 million dollars in 2022.

Followed by this Lot 24, Leagh Chief Katrysha sold for 5500gns to Northern Ireland. She has six VG two-year-old sisters, some of which were sold in previous Promise of Protein Sales.

Lot 10, Boroside Haniko Jazzy who from the elite Jasmine cow family sold for 5400gns. Two more daughters from the same line were sold averaging 4366gns.

Lot 11, Ardfield Irene RC owned by Frank White and Michael O Donovan sold for 4700gns. She is the only daughter to sell at auction in Ireland from Suard Red Jordan Irene EX97, who was the first Red and White cows to score EX97 in Europe.

Overall, the Promise of Protein Sale, once again proved to be a very successful day at Carnaross Mart for all breeders involved.