Gardaí have launched investigations following a spate of GPS thefts from farms in Co. Wexford in recent days.

It is understood that several farms in the Enniscorthy area had GPS equipment stolen sometime between Friday night (June 28) and Saturday morning (June 29).

In a statement, gardaí confirmed that there were three incidents of theft from a vehicle at a premises in the Ballagh, one theft from a vehicle in Glenbrien and another theft from a vehicle in Ballymurn.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing in all of the cases and they appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Thefts

A tillage farmer, who was among those targeted, told Agriland that GPS receivers and screens worth up to €30,000 were taken from two of his tractors which were kept in a secure shed on his yard.

Initially, the farmer did not notice that anything was wrong on Saturday morning, but after being contacted by another farmer in the area he checked his shed and discovered the theft. Damage to a tractor during the one of the thefts of GPS equipment on a farm near Enniscorthy

He believes that the thieves gained access to his shed by prising open a electric roller door which was closed and climbing underneath.

He said that it appeared that the items were “stolen to order”, as some other equipment was left behind.

The tillage farmer said that his work was impacted by the incident as one of the tractors was currently being used for spraying.

He also appealed to GPS manufacturers to do more to make such equipment easier to trace when stolen.