The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has issued over €1.1 million to farmers in payments under Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS).

In the week up to Friday (June 28), the department paid out €819,943 to farmers in TAMS 3, while those in TAMS 2 received €312,610.

Almost €457 million has now been issued to farmers under TAMS 2; total payments for TAMS 3 stand at €2.3 million.

Earlier this month, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue announced the commencement of payments in respect of claims submitted under TAMS 3.

The minister recently confirmed that a review of the department reference costs for TAMS is planned to take place in the coming months.

“A further review of the reference costs is envisaged in the second half of this year, with a publication of the revised costs likely in mid-2025,” he said.

DAFM

The latest data published by DAFM also shows that farmers received a further €190,797 in 2023 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and Complimentary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS) payments.

In total, 120,405 farmers have now received BISS and CRISS payments totalling nearly €844 million.

This figure includes the 2023 Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers payments (€37.4 million), as well as the 2023 National Reserve (€4.6 million) payments.

€104,128 was issued in 2023 Eco-Scheme payments during the past week. 120,781 farmers have now received a total of €310 million under the scheme.

The department cleared a further €85,261 in payments as part of the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS).

The department issued over €44,000 in outstanding 2023 Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) and Areas of Specific Constraint (ASC) payments, while €11,000 was issued for the Green, Low-carbon, Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS).