Homemade bread baking the old fashioned way; butter churning; sheep shearing by hand and a working sheepdog demonstration are among the slew of traditional skills to be celebrated deep in the Comeragh mountains in Waterford, as the Comeraghs Wild Festival is set to get underway the first two weekends in July.

The community-run festival marks its 10th birthday this year and highlights the culture, history, traditions and magnetic beauty of the Comeragh mountains and hinterland.

Renowned Comeragh lamb producer and local sheep farmer, Willie Drohan, is back by popular demand for this year’s event.

He and his family will host a traditional sheep shearing and working sheepdog demonstration at Cooney’s yard, just below his family homestead on Saturday, July 13. Willie Drohan.

The attendance will see Willie and other sheep shearers expertly remove the wool from the flock the old-fashioned way, using a traditional shears.

Their trusted sheepdogs will be on display, showcasing their herding abilities. Local historian, Sheila Murphy, will tell a few stories while local musicians will provide the music.

This year’s festival opens in Curraghmore House and Gardens on Saturday, July 6. An open air concert will kick off with specially formed local band, Country Gold, also featuring Ceol and The High Kings.

Celebrations continue the following Thursday to Sunday with a mix of events in the mountains and in the sea including surfing; hill walking; mountain biking; a concert in a church featuring Lisa Hannigan, Gemma Hayes and Paul Noonan; live music, singing and storytelling events as well as open air dancing.

This year’s programme also features a feast in the forest in Crough Wood prepared by Eamo and Ro chefs, Eamonn Connors and Roisin O’Connor.

Only 50 places are available for the long table feast cooked over a custom built pit and served in a marquee in the shadow of the Comeragh mountains.

Eamonn Connors promises a feast for all of the senses as locally sourced ingredients are celebrated:

“On the menu will be seafood from the Copper Coast and for the mains we have Dexter beef cooked in the woods with root vegetables, cauliflower and a rich cheese truffle sauce and bone marrow gravy.

“For dessert, there will be local strawberries, meringue and whipped cream. We finish with a coffee/chocolate whiskey combination for all to enjoy.”

Daryl Keegan, aged four, whose grandfather has a long association with Curraghmore Source: Patrick Browne

Festival spokesperson, Bernadette Drohan, is looking forward to two weekends of all the customs and traditions of the scenic region being celebrated.

She said: “The Comeraghs Wild Festival has gone from strength to strength and our 10th birthday celebrations will be extra special.

“Tickets for all of our events are selling fast on Eventbrite and through some of our event hosts. Like other years, we have a plan B for most events if the weather turns.

“We’re very thankful to our voluntary organising committee and to Waterford city and county council for their support again this year.

“Tickets are now on sale for our events and as many are set in intimate venues with limited capacity to ensure everyone really enjoys the experience. We expect many of them to sell out very quickly.”

Updates will be posted on the Comeraghs Wild social media channels.