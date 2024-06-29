The Virginia Show in Virginia, Co. Cavan, is set to return on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, with entries now open for the almost 500 classes to be contested on the day.

The official launch of the show took place at the Lakeside Manor Hotel in Virginia, Co. Cavan, on Thursday, June 27, and the special guest on the evening was the deputy president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Alice Doyle.

The show draws huge numbers of spectators from both farming and non-farming backgrounds, and some of the highlights in the livestock section will include the 39th annual Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow Competition which takes place in conjunction with Tirlán.

This event has a total prize fund of €13,000.

The Carnaross Mart All-Ireland Male and Female Weanling Championship will also take place on the day with a total prize fund of €5,000.

Other major competitions in the livestock section include:

The Liffey Meats €2,000 Champion Beef Bullock;

The Tirlán Virginia Friesian in-calf-Heifer;

The Lakeland Dairy Champion of the Show;

Francie Brady Charolais Champion of the Show;

A.W. Ennis Interbreed Champion of the Show;

Lisgrey House Restaurant Commercial Champion of the show

Young Handlers in Dairy, Beef and Sheep.

According to the organisers, there are dairy and beef classes “for all types of cattle”.

“These include the usual Holstein Friesians dairy classes and non-Friesian dairy breeds. There are also commercial classes, continental, and pedigree classes for breeds including Herefords, Aberdeen Angus, Charolais, Limousin, Simmental, and Belgian Blue.”

Other classes at Virginia Show

As well as livestock, the Final of the All Ireland Art Competition takes place at the show and this is sponsored by Fleetwood Paints.

SuperValu Virginia is also sponsoring the ICA Guild Skills of the Year again and the theme this year is based on ‘the Seasons of the Year’.

The ‘Quality Onion All Ireland Championship Final’ takes place at the show again this year also.

Qualifiers will take place in:

Irish Draught Filly Foal Championship;

The Connemara Three-Year-Old Filly All Ireland Championship;

All Ireland Donkey Mare and Foal Championship

North-Eastern Limousin Club Calf Qualifier;

The Gain Dog Food All Ireland Championship;

The All-Ireland Gun Dog Championship;

The All-Ireland Irish Native Breed Dog Championship;

The All-Ireland Soft Feather: Heavy Breeding Pair Chicken Championship;

The All-Ireland True and Rare True Bantam Breeding Pair Chicken Championship.

In the equine section as well as the qualifiers, there are show classes for brood mare, light and coloured horses, ridden hunter and cob, heavy horses, palomino horses and ponies, welsh and Connemara as well as the miniature horses and donkeys.

The ever expanding classes for sheep will see strong competition in the pedigree Suffolk, Texel, Charalois, and Vendeen as well as recent additions of Native Galway, Blue Texel and Dassenkop breeds that will compete for the Paddy Keoghan Cup for Pedigrees.

In the crossbred section, there will be strong classes with the overall winner receiving the Hugh Faulkner Cup. There are also classes for Goats.

There are many classes for:

Farm and Garden Produce;

Home Industries, Arts and Crafts;

Fruit and Flowers;

Home industries;

Craftwork;

Hand writing;

Short stories, poetry and paintings;

Photography, confined sections to Active Age Groups and more than 20 Children’s classes which are some of the best supported classes at the show.

As well as the many classes, there are a number of other attractions including a fashion show which “is always a huge crowd puller” according to the organisers.

Irish celebrity chef and author, Chef Adrian Martin, originally from Cavan, will demonstrate his culinary skills at the cookery demonstration at this year’s Show.

A staple at Virginia Show, crowds gather at the marquee near the school building for entertainment by a host of musicians.

As well as this, nearby artisan food markets and trade stands allow visitors to interact, ask questions, and discuss with those involved in all sorts of food production.

The ever-popular dog show has grown from strength to strength with great competition for these highly sought-after red rosettes.

The birds of prey exhibition is back with a new feature this year with a display and interactive hub.

The show organisers expressed its thanks to all its sponsors and appealled to all show visitors to shop local.

In total, almost 500 classes showcasing the finest of agriculture and lifestyle will be on display at Virginia Show on Wednesday, August 21, not forgetting the over 200 trade stands to meet all tastes.

More details are available on the show social media and website.