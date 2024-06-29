Single farmers from counties Clare and Galway are being sought by SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster.

It will be in Ireland this September to film the third series of its hit documentary series, ‘Drömlandet’, presented by Carina Bergfeldt and Farah Abadi.

The team is keen to hear from single farmers from Clare and Galway to interview as part of the programme.

Over the course of six episodes Carina and Farah will meet with people from many different background and visit various communities, to get a range of perspectives on where Ireland is now, and where it is going in the near future.

As part of this exploration, the future of traditional farming and the challenges and opportunities facing rural communities will be examined by the Swedish national broadcaster.

Carina and Farah are hoping to meet with single farmers from Clare and Galway to hear directly from them about the struggles they have to overcome on a daily basis, but also to gain insight into the rich cultural connection between farming and the rural way of life in this country,

By meeting single farmers, the Swedish national broadcaster also hopes to learn more about the decline of populations in many pockets of Ireland, and the difficulties so many face in finding a partner to pursue a life on the farm.

Drömlandet is an original series produced in-house by SVT in Sweden, and broadcasts annually.

The first series aired in 2023, and featured stories from around the U.S. The second series, airing this summer, was filmed all around Australia. The third series, filming this Autumn in Ireland, will air in 2025.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the series and what is involved in taking part should contact local researcher, Emma Keane, by emailing [email protected] or by calling 087 911 0625.