Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has announced the commencement of payments in respect of claims submitted under the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Scheme (TAMS).

Payments totaling almost €1.4 million under TAMS are set to issue this week, and will continue to issue on a weekly basis as claims are submitted in respect of completed investment.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is also continuing to issue approvals across all TAMS schemes.

So far, over 12,000 approvals to commence investments have been issued under tranche 1 and tranche 2 of the scheme.

The approvals will continue in conjunction with the issuing of scheme payments, the department said.

Commenting on the announcement of payments, Minister McConalogue said: “TAMS has been a hugely successful and beneficial scheme since its inception, with a wide range of investment items supported across all farming sectors.

“It has delivered key modernisation, environmental and safety improvements on thousands of farms across the country, while also supporting local economies in the construction phase of developments,” he added.

The minister encouraged all existing applicants with approvals to submit their payment claims as soon as they are complete.

TAMS approvals

The most recent update on TAMS approvals from the department shows that 65% of the applications made by farmers under tranche 2 of TAMS have been approved.

The latest data, published by the department yesterday (Tuesday, June 11), shows that 6,009 out of the total 9,110 applications have been cleared.

This means that an additional 297 applications were granted approval in the past week.

2,450 applications are still deemed as “in progress” and are awaiting approval, 445 have been rejected and 206 withdrawn by applicants.

The department added that 305 applications made by farmers under tranche 1 of TAMS 3 are still being considered for approval.

7,101 out of 8,203 tranche 1 applications have now been approved since last December, 621 applications have been rejected and 176 withdrawn under this initial tranche of the new scheme.