65% of the applications made by farmers under tranche 2 of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) have now been approved.

The latest data published today (Monday, June 10) by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) shows that 6,009 out of the total 9,110 applications have been cleared.

This means that an additional 297 applications were granted approval in the past week.

2,450 applications are still deemed as “in progress” and are awaiting approval, 445 have been rejected and 206 withdrawn by applicants.

The following table provides a breakdown of the current status of tranche 2 applications under the 10 TAMS 3 schemes: TAMS 3 scheme Applications Rejected Withdrawn In progress Approved Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme 2,200 104 56 593 1,447 Dairy Equipment Scheme 217 16 7 51 143 Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme 3,113 202 56 750 2,105 Low Emission Slurry Spreading 756 11 15 111 619 Organic Capital Investment Scheme 634 18 12 110 494 Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme 46 1 0 10 35 Solar Capital Investment Scheme 738 24 13 468 233 Tillage Capital Investment Scheme 444 27 15 41 361 Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 438 24 14 132 268 Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 524 18 18 184 304 Total 9,110 445 206 2,450 6,009 TAMS 3 tranche 2 applications. Source: DAFM

The department added that 305 applications made by farmers under tranche 1 of TAMS 3 are still being considered for approval.

7,101 out of 8,203 tranche 1 applications have now been approved since last December, 621 applications have been rejected and 176 withdrawn under this initial tranche of the new scheme.

The Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme (AWNSS) is the scheme with the highest number of tranche 1 applications still “in progress” at 129.

According to the latest update, 941 claims for payment have been submitted to DAFM under the new TAMS 3.

The department is currently processing payment claims, and it is anticipated that payments will start to issue in June in cases where there are no issues with the claim.

DAFM paid out a further €584,210 to farmers over the past week under TAMS.