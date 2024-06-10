65% of the applications made by farmers under tranche 2 of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) have now been approved.

The latest data published today (Monday, June 10) by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) shows that 6,009 out of the total 9,110 applications have been cleared.

This means that an additional 297 applications were granted approval in the past week.

2,450 applications are still deemed as “in progress” and are awaiting approval, 445 have been rejected and 206 withdrawn by applicants.

The following table provides a breakdown of the current status of tranche 2 applications under the 10 TAMS 3 schemes:

TAMS 3 schemeApplicationsRejectedWithdrawnIn progressApproved
Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme2,200104565931,447
Dairy Equipment Scheme21716751143
Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme3,113202567502,105
Low Emission Slurry Spreading7561115111619
Organic Capital Investment Scheme6341812110494
Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme46101035
Solar Capital Investment Scheme7382413468233
Tillage Capital Investment Scheme444271541361
Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme4382414132268
Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme5241818184304
Total9,1104452062,4506,009
TAMS 3 tranche 2 applications. Source: DAFM

The department added that 305 applications made by farmers under tranche 1 of TAMS 3 are still being considered for approval.

7,101 out of 8,203 tranche 1 applications have now been approved since last December, 621 applications have been rejected and 176 withdrawn under this initial tranche of the new scheme.

The Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme (AWNSS) is the scheme with the highest number of tranche 1 applications still “in progress” at 129.

According to the latest update, 941 claims for payment have been submitted to DAFM under the new TAMS 3.

The department is currently processing payment claims, and it is anticipated that payments will start to issue in June in cases where there are no issues with the claim.

DAFM paid out a further €584,210 to farmers over the past week under TAMS.

