Following the drop in prices for spring lambs and hoggets last week, there were further developments in the sheep trade this week (beginning Monday, June 10).

Kildare Chilling has resumed quoting this week for spring lambs after a brief absence.

However, like other factories last week, the processor has reduced its offering by 50c/kg since a fortnight ago.

Other sheep processors have maintained their spring lamb quotes, while one processor raised the price for hoggets by 10c/kg. This graph displays weekly prices, comparing 2022 to 2024 year to-date. Source: Bord Bia

According to Bord Bia, there is a “strong deadweight trade” that is “being driven by the tighter supplies of suitable hoggets for processing”.

“Spring lambs have been slow to come forward also,” a report by Bord Bia stated.

Spring lamb prices

A year ago, base prices for spring lambs ranged from €7.35-7.80/kg, while those in the QA (quality assured) bracket fetched prices of €7.50-7.80/kg.

Today, Irish Country Meats (ICM) is quoting €8.80/kg plus a 20c/kg QA bonus for spring lambs up to 21.5kg, a total of €9/kg, with no change in price since last week.

Kildare Chilling is quoting €8.90/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for spring lambs, bringing its total price up to €9/kg this week.

Other outlets are offering €8.85/kg plus a 15c/kg QA bonus up to 20.5kg, a total of €9/kg for a spring lamb.

Hogget prices

During the same week in 2023, hogget base prices were from €6.60-7.00/kg, while QA hoggets were quoted from €6.65-7.10/kg.

This week, ICM is quoting €8/kg, plus a 20c/kg QA bonus, which is a total of €8.20/kg for a hogget, which is the same price as reported last week.

Kildare Chilling is not quoting for hoggets today.

Other outlets have increased their offerings for hoggets by 10c/kg and are paying €7.85/kg plus a 15c QA bonus up to 23.5kg, a total of €8/kg.

Cull ewe prices

ICM has reduced the price it is currently offering for heavy ewes by 20c/kg, and is quoting €4/kg.

For ewes between 35kg to 43kg, Kildare Chilling has offered farmers €4/kg plus a 10c QA bonus, a total of €4.10/kg for a better type ewe.

Other outlets are offering €4/kg plus a 10c QA bonus for a ewe over 30kg, a total of €4.10/kg.