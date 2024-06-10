Over €2.7 million in outstanding scheme payments have been issued this week, according to latest figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The vast majority of that overall figure relates to balancing payments made to farmers under the Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS) totalling almost €2.2 million.

The SIS is funded under Ireland’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) 2023-2027, and provides support to sheep farmers for carrying out actions that improve animal health and welfare in the sheep sector.

The scheme, which replaced the Sheep Welfare Scheme (SWS), is co-funded by the DAFM and the EU and the payment rate is €12/ewe.

17,020 farmers have received payments under SIS worth a total of €21.3 million.

DAFM

The data shows that an additional €135,000 was paid out to farmers for the 2023 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and Complimentary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS).

The data published today (Monday, June 10) show that 120,343 farmers have now received BISS and CRISS payments totalling €833 million.

This figure includes the 2023 Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers payments (€33 million), as well as the 2023 National Reserve (€4.5 million) payments.

Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) payments worth a total of €189,130 were also issued this week. To date, 3,888 farmers have received their 2023 OFS payment totalling €46.9 million.

There was €163,000 paid out under the Green, Low-carbon, Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS) this week and €47,000 under the Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) and Areas of Specific Constraint (ASC) scheme.

The department issued €17,000 in outstanding Tillage Incentive Scheme (TIS) payments and an additional €22,000 for claims made under the 2023 Fodder Support Scheme (FSS).

TAMS

The data shows that a further €584,210 has been paid out this week under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes (TAMS).

941 claims for payment have been submitted to DAFM under the new TAMS 3.

The department is currently processing payment claims, and it is anticipated that payments will start to issue in June in cases where there are no issues with the claim.