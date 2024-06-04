The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is still processing 504 payment claims made by farmers under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 2).

The information was provided by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue in response to a parliamentary question from Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh.

The minister could not provide a date when all of the outstanding claims would be dealt with, but said that the processing of these payments is “continuing on a weekly basis”.

According to the latest data published by the department, €177,238 was issued in TAMS payments last week.

Minister McConalogue also said that there has been 941 claims for payment submitted to his department to date under the new TAMS 3.

“My department is currently processing payment claims, and it is anticipated that payments will start to issue in June in cases where there are no issues with the claim,” he said.

TAMS

Meanwhile, DAFM has now approved 63% of the applications made by farmers under tranche 2 of TAMS 3.

Department staff approved an additional 582 applications in the week up to today (Tuesday, June 4).

This means that 5,712 out of the total 9,110 applications have now been cleared, while 419 have been rejected and 206 withdrawn.

The department added that 2,773 applications remain “in progress”.

The following table provides a breakdown of the current status of tranche 2 applications under the ten TAMS 3 schemes: TAMS 3 scheme Applications Rejected Withdrawn In progress Approved Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme 2,200 99 56 653 1,392 Dairy Equipment Scheme 217 15 7 57 138 Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme 3,113 191 56 872 1,994 Low Emission Slurry Spreading 756 6 15 162 573 Organic Capital Investment Scheme 634 15 12 125 482 Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme 46 1 0 13 32 Solar Capital Investment Scheme 738 22 13 506 197 Tillage Capital Investment Scheme 444 27 15 42 360 Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 438 25 14 139 260 Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 524 18 18 204 284 Total 9,110 419 206 2,773 5,712 TAMS 3 tranche 2 applications. Source: DAFM

The data also shows that 330 applications made by farmers under tranche 1 of TAMS 3 are still being worked on by DAFM staff.

7,079 out of 8,203 tranche 1 applications have been approved since last December, 618 applications have been rejected and 176 withdrawn under this initial tranche of the new scheme.

The Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme (AWNSS) is the scheme with the highest number of tranche 1 applications still “in progress” at 141.

The Low Emission Slurry Spreading (LESS) remains the only scheme with all applications processed under tranche 1.