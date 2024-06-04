Today (Tuesday, June 4), the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, announced a €16.1 million investment to outdoor recreation projects.

This investment aims to see a “huge investment” in Outdoor Adventure Tourism. The funding will go towards Greenways, Blueways, Forest Parks and Cycling Routes.

Minister Humphreys said:

“Our beautiful outdoors have never been more available to us than today. With the summer months upon us, now is the time to enjoy the wonderful amenities right on our doorstep.”

The minister added that new walking trails will be established, along with projects such as kayaking, paddle boarding, swimming and other water-based activities.

This funding will be invested in 69 larger scale outdoor recreation projects, bringing the total number of projects funded by the department to over 1,650 nationwide.

These projects under measures two and three are to receive funding of up to €200,000 and €500,000, and will be delivered by July 2026.

Minister Humphreys said that rural communities benefitting from what nature has to offer gives her “great satisfaction”.

“Our world class outdoor amenities continue to make rural Ireland the place to be for adventure tourists as well as those who appreciate a more sedate pace of life,” the minister added.

Among the projects being funded include:

Belmullet Tidal Pool, Co. Mayo: €295,974;

Boyne Valley to Lakelands Greenway Enhancement, Co. Meath: €200,000;

Ardmore Beach Walkway, Co. Waterford: €500,000;

Durrus Coastal Walkway, Co. Cork: €200,000;

Lough Boora Discovery Park, Co. Offaly: €500,000;

Cliffs of Moher Coastal Walk, Co. Clare: €500,000.

Minister Humphrey said that this investment brings the overall allocation under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS) to over €129 million, since the scheme was first launched in 2016.

She added that it is a “testament” to the positive impact that the ‘Our Rural Future’ policy continues to have on communities all over Ireland.