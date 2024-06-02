Cork County Council has awarded €44,600 in grant funding under its heritage grant scheme, with a 20% rise in the number of applications this year, compared to 2023.

A total of 26 initiatives across all eight of the county’s municipal districts will benefit from this year’s funding.

Cork County Council’s heritage grant schemes, supported by the Heritage Council, have resulted in projects focusing on a variety of natural, built, archaeological and cultural heritage. Among them is Baltimore ring fort.

The growing appeal of the scheme is illustrated by the rise of 20% in the number of applications compared to the 2023 programme.

Heritage grand scheme

The 26 successful projects include Heritage Week initiatives, video documentaries, podcast series and conservation reports for important local heritage buildings, exhibitions, heritage festivals, natural heritage projects and a range of heritage publications.

Awarded projects also include the Ellen Hutchins Festival in Bantry, featuring workshops titled ‘Magnificent Moss’ which aim to engage people with the significance and beauty of mosses; Cumann na Daoine’s ‘Bobby Bickerdike’ exhibition’ in Youghal; Tracton Biodiversity Group’s two-day community-led exhibition celebrating the deep connection between Irish culture, the land and biodiversity; Bill Power’s publication titled ‘Vagabonds, Thieves, Rioters and Trouble Makers’ and Kevin Collins’ video documentary series on the castles of Co. Cork.

Welcoming the allocations, mayor of the county of Cork, Cllr. Frank O’Flynn said that the county is rich in history, with a deep-rooted connection to natural heritage, cultural heritage, built heritage, folklore, traditional crafts and so much more.

“It is crucial that this history is preserved for future generations. The heritage scheme will provide valuable support for the exceptional efforts made by individuals and groups across the county in preserving our heritage.” The County Cork Heritage Grant Scheme 2024 will support informational heritage signage at St Colman’s Cathedral in Cloyne

Chief executive of Cork County Council, Valerie O’Sullivan, said:

“Local community groups and heritage associations are instrumental in the preservation and promotion of our heritage in Co. Cork. We are blessed with hundreds of groups that greatly value the history and heritage of our locality.

“This announcement of €44,600 for 26 projects is a clear indication of our commitment to invest in the county’s heritage.

“This initiative will benefit communities but will also enhance our tourism offering, with a growing number of heritage attractions visited by people near and far each year.”

Many of the 26 projects will culminate in events for National Heritage Week 2024, which takes place from Saturday, August 17 to Sunday, August 25.