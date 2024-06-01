A new initiative in Co. Clare is aiming to address the social isolation experienced by LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning) people in rural Ireland.

‘Queer Sheds’ is a community-based project creating a new type of an inclusive, non-judgmental, and safe environment.

The six-month pilot project, supported by Clare County Council, hopes to raise visibility and build a queer community, while seeking to understand the need for this kind of space.

LGBTQ

The project is the brainchild of Aoife Hammond and her colleague Fionn Kidney who work with the Common Knowledge Centre, based in Kilfenora.

The non-profit organisation focuses on sustainability by teaching skills such as building, making, mending and growing.

“Basically, it’s an idea to bring people together to share space, skills and solidarity with other people in the LGBTQ+ community.

“It’s based on the idea of the men’s and women’s sheds that we know have had a really big impact in tackling isolation for people, especially in rural Ireland,” Aoife told Agriland.

When Aoife and Fionn relocated to different parts of rural Ireland in recent years they found there was a smaller LGBTQ community.

“In some ways, it’s no problem at all in rural Ireland, but there are much less opportunities for you to actually meet and engage with people from the LGBT community. I think that’s what’s difficult about it.

“Definitely, people are far more open now and that is also represented in rural Ireland,” Aoife said.

They added that rural isolation is a real problem for queer people in Ireland.

“Sometimes people aren’t out or when they are out they find it hard to make connections with people. That’s the kind of the issue that we’re trying to address. We think that it’s really possible with something like this.”

Queer sheds

Queer Sheds, which is a first-of-its-kind project, will run a total of six workshops during the pilot period.

The first event in Kilfenora will take place from 6:30p.m on Wednesday, June 5 when participants will make a cob pizza oven together and learn about traditional clay building methods.

Following this there will be events focused on carpentry and fermentation. Pizza oven made using traditional cob

“It is bringing people together to meet and connect while having something practical to do together.

“It’s an alternative to maybe a party or a pub or a protest, bringing people together while they’re learning skills, and also learning from each other, there’s a big skill sharing element to it,” Aoife said.

Those involved in the project have issued a specific invitation to farmers who might be interested to join the events.

“Our aim is to reach people that might not often be connected, or might not be necessarily connected with a LGBT group or a pride group.

“It’s an invitation to bring people in to get to know people while we’re learning and sharing practical skills together,” Aoife added.

Organisers are also planning to run a “rural queer life” festival on July 27 to celebrate queer people.

At the end of this pilot period, the organisers are hoping to have learnings and evidence to support further development of the Queer Shed Network in Ireland.

Anyone who is interested in taking part in the events is asked to register beforehand on www.queersheds.org or email [email protected].