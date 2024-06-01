Several exciting career opportunities are available in the agri-sector right now, and if you’re looking for a new challenge, one of them might just suit you.

These jobs are featured on Agriland Media’s agri-sector recruitment platform AgriRecruit, which is regularly updated with new job vacancies that become available in the agri-sector.

To learn more about these jobs, including how to apply for them, visit AgriRecruit.

HSA inspector

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) is seeking to hire an inspector in the area of agriculture, forestry and fishing.

The senior inspector role will see the successful candidate reporting to the HSA’s Occupational Health programme manager, and will manage an inspection team to ensure it contributes effectively and efficiently to the HSA’s Programme of Work.

The role will require the appointee to provide leadership on the strategic management of assigned areas of responsibility by identifying and developing occupational health and safety initiatives in the relevant sectors, among a range of other responsibilities.

Communications manager

An opportunity has arisen to lead on the delivery of animal health materials for farmer-facing publication for Animal Health and Welfare Northern Ireland (AHWNI) .

The communications manager will work with veterinary experts and will develop, write and manage all public facing materials for the AHWNI websites, press relations (PR) and social media content.

The core areas of the job will focus on developing, managing, refreshing and delivering public facing factual material; supporting the AHWNI chief executive in the development of new business areas; and supporting the AHWNI office in conducting its day-to-day functions.

Forage breeding technical manager

Teagasc, the agricultural advisory and education body, is looking to recruit a forage breeding technical manager who will be responsible for the planning, co-ordination, implementation and management of the forage breeding field programme at Teagasc Oak Park in Co. Carlow.

The appointee will work with the Oak Park Research Centre farm manager and have responsibility for supervising, managing and leading staff assigned to the field programme, including technical and farm staff, as well as students.

The appointee will liaise with the forage breeder to deliver the breeding programme; as well as planning, coordinating, implementing and managing the day-to-day activities of the breeding programme in the field, glasshouse and laboratory; and assigning daily work duties while supervising, training, managing and leading technical, farm and support staff.

Farm operative

Dawn Meats is looking to take on an experienced farm operative to work on its Newford Demonstration Farm in Athleague, Co. Roscommon to help with the day-to-day activities of the farm on weekends.

The herd is run on a fully commercial basis and demonstrates the potential of a moderately large suckler beef farm to generate a viable family farm income.

The ideal candidate should be competent in operating farm machinery, be competent in handling livestock, and have knowledge of record keeping around animal remedies, among other skills.

Roles at J. Grennan & Sons

Agricultural supplies business J. Grennan and Sons in Co. Offaly is looking to fill several roles.

The business has an opening for a senior branch assistant, who will assist in leading and developing the retail team to achieve performance indicators and ensure exceptional customer satisfaction.

The role will require a combination of strategic thinking, operational excellence, and strong leadership skills.

J. Grennan and Sons is also seeking a logistics coordinator who will work in the business’ Transport Office, working with a team to coordinate routes and loads for customer orders.

The chosen candidate for this role will also negotiate with transport companies for cost-efficient delivery rates.

The candidate will require at least one year’s experience in transport routeing, and will have the ability to prioritise and manage multiple tasks efficiently.

Finally, the business is looking to take on a branch manager, who will have overall management of the J. Grennan and Sons branch, ensuring good costumer service.

The chosen candidate will oversee the daily activities of the branch; manage stock levels and order supplies; and manage employees to maintain adequate staffing levels, among other responsibilities.

The ideal candidate should have, along with other skills, the ability to lead, motivate and manage the team effectively, and should have excellent verbal and written communication skills for interacting with customers and staff.