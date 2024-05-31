Tyre choice for loaders has recently widened still further with a hybrid tyre from Nokian that represents a half way house between industrial and agricultural tyres.

Called the ‘Ground King Loader’, it is said to handle diverse terrains, from soft mud to hard surfaces, equally well.

Its design is based on utilising what Nokian call Hybrilug technology, which it developed itself.

Its advantages are claimed to be comfort, silent driving, increased productivity, and predictable handling for the occasions when agility is required.

Nokian points out that loader work involves a multitude of tasks performed under diverse conditions, therefore, the choice of tyre can enhance productivity by offering targeted support for the job being undertaken.

Off roading with Nokian

The company also notes that up until now, a lug patterned traction tyre used to be the only option when working on soft and sticky soil, but that has now changed thanks to its latest product.

Kimmo Kekki, product manager at Nokian Tyres, explained that the Hybrilug blocks provide stability, even wear and smooth driving, but the tread pattern also incorporates lugs to enhance grip in mud and loose terrain, ensuring competence and confidence in a wider variety of conditions. A combination lugs, blocks and a radial carcase is said to make this tyre suitable for industrial and agricultural use

When handling gravel, compost and dirt, the tyre tackles heavy loads easily, providing stability and traction on gravel roads and construction sites.

It is also said to be well-suited for material handling on farm, from crop handling to loading silage into a pit, as its versatility enables it to adapt to the changing demands of agricultural work.

Fast road transits

Wheeled loaders can be called upon to perform a wide variety of tasks and so accurate, safe and confident working is essential.

Nokian claims to have achieved this by use of a strong radial carcass with tough shoulders, enabling stability, comfort and a broad contact area.

Another key feature of this design, is said to be that manoeuvring the loader in tight areas is precise and predictable

Originating in Finland, the Nokian Tyres Ground King Loader is now available for order in size 20.5R25, which makes it a drop-in replacement for many wheel loaders.