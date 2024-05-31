A Northern Ireland Farm Welfare Bill would “ensure realistic prices for dairy, beef and sheep farmers,” according to the Farmers for Action (FFA) group.

The proposed legislation seeks to secure guaranteed prices for farmers that cover all costs of production.

An additional margin would also be built into the returns on offer, which would then allow primary producers to invest in the future of their businesses according to the FFA.

William Taylor, spokesperson for the FFA, said: “We have seen fast escalating egg and potato rise prices increases take effect over recent months – way above the market returns that are envisaged within the farm welfare bill model.

“This is a direct result of Westminster’s cheap food policy. Egg and poultry farmers found themselves with no option but to walk away from their business in very significant numbers.

“The end result is dramatic shortages in these basic food commodities and the market responses this has generated.”

“Had the principles enshrined within the farm welfare bill been previously adopted by government, egg and potato farmers would have received adequate support when they needed it”.

According to the FFA the prices of these of these staple foods would not then have risen in retail aisles to the extent that has been seen over recent months.

Farm Welfare Bill

Taylor also claimed that the proposed bill would have ensured realistic prices for dairy, beef and sheep farmers up to this point.

“On that basis we would be talking of farmgate milk prices in the region of 55p to 60p per litre. Beef prices today would be coming in at £8.50 per kilo,” he said.

FFA has said that it now plans to meet with the NI Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister’s team in the future.

“We will be taking the opportunity to highlight the principles that are contained within the proposed legislation and its relevance for the farming and food sectors in Northern Ireland,” Taylor added.

But, securing the passage of the Farm Welfare Bill through the Northern Ireland Assembly will require its endorsement by the NI Agriculture Minister, Andrew Muir, and the support of other elected politicians, and the FFA is conscious of the fact that a summer recess is around the corner.