Condolences are being paid to the founder of Brennans Bread, Joseph A. Brennan, who recently passed away aged 82.

Known as ‘Old Mr Brennan’, it was over fifty years ago that Brennan baked the first loaves of Brennans Bread in a one room bakery in Fumbally Lane in Dublin in 1972.

The Brennans Bread bakery has since moved to Walkinstown and is now one of the largest bakeries in Ireland.

He passed away on May 26, aged 82 and his funeral took place yesterday (Thursday, May 30) in Foxrock, Co. Dublin.

Tony Kane, president of the Irish Bakery Association offered his “sincere condolences to all the Brennan family on the passing of your father Joe”.

Kane described Brennan as “a man who had an indelible influence on the Irish bakery sector”.

Brian Irwin, of Irwin’s Bakery in Portadown, Co. Armagh in offered his “sincere condolences to all the Brennan family on the sad passing of Joe.

“He was a leader of great determination and with foresight he changed the industry. Admired and respected he will be missed by all,” Irwin added.

Brennan was predeceased by his wife, Jean, and is the father of David, Declan, Colm, Suzanne, Deborah, Michelle and Joseph.

His death notice stated that he will be “sadly missed by his grandchildren, his great grandchild, daughter in laws, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends”.

Brennans Bread stated: “When you hear the ads on the radio for Brennan’s Bread, it’s the voice of Old Mr. Brennan, and you might think it’s just an actor. However, there actually is an Old Mr. Brennan”.

Brennans Bread is now exported across the world to France, Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the United States, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar.

According to Ibec (Irish Business and Employers Confederation), Brennans Family Pan became “one of the most sought-after necessities during the red weather warning event caused by the ‘beast from the east’ in 2018”.

Brennans Bread has stated it is “now one of the largest bakeries in Ireland”.

It added the bakery is “still very much a family affair, with Old Mr Brennan’s family still overseeing the recipes and baking skills he perfected”.