The Dairy Council for Northern Ireland (DCNI) has said it will “raise a glass” to the dairy sector this World Milk Day, which takes place tomorrow (Saturday, June 1).

The theme of this year’s World Milk Day is nutrition, with the sector highlighting dairy as a nutrient-rich food and an essential part of balanced diets, the DCNI said.

Chief executive of the DCNI, Ian Stevenson, said farming families work all year to produce high-quality milk.

He said the Catherwood family, who manage the farm of John A Rankin & Son outside of Newtownards, Co. Down, are one of these families.

“Dairy farming is a cornerstone of our rural communities here and today we raise a glass to the sector’s role in providing healthy, nutritious foods and livelihoods across Northern Ireland,” Stevenson said.

“Farming families like the Catherwoods work all year round to produce high-quality milk that’s enjoyed as part of a balanced diet by consumers at home and overseas.”

World Milk Day

World Milk Day was established by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations in 2001 to recognize the importance of milk as a global food, and to celebrate the dairy sector.

Each year since, the benefits of milk and dairy products have been actively promoted around the world.

World Milk Day organisers said this year’s theme of nutrition will celebrate the vital role that dairy plays in delivering quality nutrition to nourish the world.

“Dairy is an accessible, affordable, and nutrient-dense food, and an essential part of balanced diets across the world,” they said.

Farmers are encouraged to shoot short videos to showcase sustainability practices in place on their farm or at their company for this year’s event.