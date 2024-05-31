The ‘Carlow to Cork Tractor Run’ is set to return for its 20th annual year, raising donations for Children’s Health Ireland, (CHI) Crumlin.

The tractors will use a renewable diesel which aims to reduce emissions by 85%.

The run is set to take off from Fenagh, Co. Carlow on Friday, May 31 at 11:30a.m, and the tractors are due in Halfway Ballinhassig Co. Cork at 5:00p.m on Saturday, June 1.

This year, there are around 80 tractors and 20 trucks taking part in the run. The tractors are split into 12 different groups and they meet half way in Dungarvan Co. Waterford, where they stay the night.

On Saturday morning, the tractors set off from Dungarvan to Cobh, Co. Cork, where the participants get a ferry to Monkstown. One of the members, Brendan Byrne, informed Agriland that the ferry is one of the “main events”.

The tractors then make their way to the finishing point in Halfway Co. Cork. Many of the truck drivers volunteer to bring the tractors back to Co. Carlow, Byrne added. ‘Carlow to Cork Tractor Club’ park tractors to celebrate reaching €500,000 raised for Children’s Health Ireland since 2005 Source: Brendan Byrne

The tractors for this years event will be using Circle K’s Renewable diesel MilesBIO HVO100 to help reduce emissions during the run.

Earlier this year, the club members funded and planted 20 trees and 120 hedges at Beechers Hill in Bagenalstown in cooperation with Bagnelstown improvement group.

Tractor run donations to CHI

The Carlow to Cork tractor club was set up in 2005 with the aim of “preserving vintage tractors” while also raising funds for Crumlin Hospital and to promote safety on Vintage machinery.

In 2019, the organisation donated €11,135 to Crumlin hospital, which brought its total donations to just under €420,000.

Byrne informed Agriland that the tractor run club funded the upgrade of an existing Laparoscopic hardware system to 4K system to the value of €35,000 for CHI.

Byrne added:

“Crumlin Hospital is very close to our hearts and is important to so many people in Ireland. There are a lot of sick kids out there and we are doing our bit to help.

“The Carlow to Cork Tractor Club has about 100 members and every year on the June Bank Holiday weekend we begin our journey to raise funds for Children’s Health Ireland Crumlin.”

The clubs goal for 2024 is to pass the€565,000 mark and fund the liposuction system and the acquisition of Pathology band saw for CHI.

Byrne added that they will continue to support the patients, families and staff in CHI “today, tomorrow and in the future”.

Any donations can be made through the Carlow to Cork Tractor Club website.