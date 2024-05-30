The Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) will continue to adapt to include “simplification” and flexibility for farmers following protests across Europe this year, according to the EU Commission.

The CAP simplifications already adopted this year are designed to “strike a balance” between maintaining the necessity of CAP in transitioning EU agriculture to sustainable farming and the objective to reach a quick agreement between the European Parliament and the council.

A senior spokesperson for the EU Commission said: “Farmers are first and foremost affected by climate change themselves. It is drought and flooding that are destroying crops.

“It is hail and frost that are destroying fruit and vegetable yields. Adaptation is no longer an option, it is a necessity.”

The commission reformed the CAP to reward farmers for additional work they do to help achieve climate and environment objectives.

“The current CAP is the most ambitious EU agriculture policy ever in terms of climate and environment ambition,” the spokesperson said.

The new CAP will begin to be discussed in 2025, due to enter into force in 2028, and will continue to focus on the aim to be climate neutral by 2050.

Simplification measures

The new aim will be focused on keeping the sector productive and competitive, while also delivering on climate objectives, according to the EU Commission.

The commission is also looking at questions raised about taking weather flexibilities into consideration, and different way for farmers to gain rewards through the market.

The conditionality system, and the budgetary ringfencing alongside an array of other key tools of the CAP’s green architecture, such as minimum spending requirements for eco-schemes and rural development remain in place.

This is to ensure an overall higher level of ambition of the current CAP compared to the past.

Member States now have the possibility to strengthen the voluntary aspect of their CAP Strategic Plans.

The commission now also offers them the option to adapt their plans more frequently, notably with a view to strengthening climate and environment aspects.

“What is important is to get the balance right and to ensure that the transition to sustainable food systems is just and fair for everyone,” the spokesperson said.