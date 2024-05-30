Vogelsang Ireland is to hold two Open Demonstration Days in June to showcase the Vogelsang XSplit slurry separator, which, the company maintains, presents a significant advancement in slurry separation practices for Ireland.



Partnering with Clover Agri Sales, the first event will be held on a farm at Dunkirk Road in Waringstown, Co. Armagh on June 11, followed by collaboration with Arrabawn’s Open Day at Gurteen College, Co. Tipperary on June 21. The Vogelsang demonstration unit includes the full range of items needed to install a separator

Mark Hughes, managing director of Vogelsang Ireland, believes that “we are witnessing a notable shift towards slurry separation as a means to optimise tank storage and enhance slurry management”.



He added that this trend marks a significant development in sustainable farming practices as the appreciation of slurry as a resource, rather than waste material continues to grow.

North and south

The two open days will show the Vogelsang XSplit separator operating at two different venues illustrating the advantages of separating solids from slurry.

Farmers and contractors will be able to gain insights into how this practice can boost farm efficiency, as well as biogas production, if they are considering it as an enterprise.

The XSpilt separator has a bright future according to Vogelsang

This interactive demonstration will illustrate how separation technology improves nutrient absorption, and can achieve a dry matter (DM) content of up to 40% for reuse while freeing up essential volume in the storage tanks.

The separation process may also mitigate emissions and reduce waste to promote more sustainable farming and biogas practices.

Full range from Vogelsang

Vogelsang Ireland will also be displaying a variety of other innovative slurry management technologies on-site.

These will include slurry pumping, spreading, and maceration products. Towards the end of the event there will be a demonstration of the separated slurry being spread by a trailing shoe tanker. Slurry spreading is now a sophisticated science with Vogelsang being one of the leaders in new developments

Representatives from Vogelsang will be present throughout the day, providing guidance and discussing the benefit of the company’s product range and how it can be seamlessly integrated into an existing farm or biogas infrastructure.

David Whelehan, agricultural technical consultant at Vogelsang, is confident that these demos will help equip farmers and contractors with the knowledge to further enhance the effective use of slurry.