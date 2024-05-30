Rural primary school pupils will have the chance to win a One4All voucher through the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland’s (HSENI’s) child farm safety poster competition.

The competition, which was launched by the HSENI alongside the Farm Safety Partnership NI, encourages rural primary pupils and special educational needs schools’ students to enter by illustrating a farm safety message.

12 winners will be selected and each will receive a £50 One4all voucher and have their entry considered for inclusion in a 2025 safety calendar.

Entries should be related to one of the four categories which reflect four different dangers on farms. These are slurry, animals, falls and equipment.

Image: HSENI

However, drawings of other dangers children may see on the farm are also welcome.

Head of the HSENI agri-food team, Camilla Mackey, said: “We are delighted to be able to launch our Child Safety on Farms poster competition this year again.

“The calibre of the artwork we receive year on year is absolutely fantastic. It is important that every poster depicts a critical farm safety message.

“Many children will become our future farmers and it is essential that we encourage them to think and work safely.”

Putting safety at the ‘heart of rural homes’

Through play, colouring and producing farm safety posters, Mackey said children can learn about farm safety in a fun and imaginative way.

“Children are important influencers, and by creating our Farm Safety Calendar from 12 winning entries we can get our farm safety messages into the heart of rural homes,” she said.

“We are confident that our safety messages will help farmers and their families to stop and think SAFE.”

The HSENI has thanked rural primary schools for their support of and participation in the competition.

It said the poster competition remains an excellent way to raise awareness of the farm dangers children may face.

Further information on the competition and how to enter can be found on the HSENI website.