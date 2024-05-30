The satellite-based Area Monitoring System (AMS) will be used to check farmer compliance with the extensively-grazed pasture and winter bird food measures under the Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

The department already uses AMS to check that area-based schemes have met their eligibility requirements for 2024.

The system is based on regular and systematic observation, tracking and assessment of the agricultural activities on agricultural areas using the Copernicus Sentinal Satellite data.

In its latest circular issued to ACRES advisors, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine said that, in 2024, AMS will be specifically used for the monitoring of two ACRES actions, namely extensively-grazed pasture and winter bird food.

The circular, issued yesterday (Wednesday, May 29), said that, for extensively-grazed pasture, AMS will check for any “mowing events” between the restricted period of March 15 to July 1.

For winter bird food, AMS will be used to check for any cultivation events that have take place before tomorrow (Friday, May 31).

The AMS system can be complemented with follow-up checks on the ground by an inspector to provide further clarification. Separately, the department may also send a notification request asking the applicant to submit “geotagged” photographs.

AMS interprets Sentinel satellite imagery, which enables the department to determine agricultural activities on declared land parcels in the country. Parcels monitored by AMS will have colour coded results: green; yellow; or red.

Parcels flagged by AMS as green and yellow indicate a degree of confidence that the land detail in the farmer’s BISS application has been verified and payments can be made.

However, a land parcel flagged by AMS as red indicates an error which may result in a notification being issued to the applicant on their BISS online account and a delay in payments.

An error could include an ineligible crop sown to meet the requirements of a particular scheme, an incorrect crop declared on BISS (different to what AMS has identified on the ground) or the presence of an ineligible feature such as a roadway or residence.

ACRES applications

The department also reminded advisors that any online amendments can be made to ACRES applications up to May 31 (tomorrow) without incurring a penalty.

Amendments may include rectifying incorrectly claimed land or adding a new parcel or plot.

Late amendments (after tomorrow) will be accepted online up to and including June 10 but will incur a penalty.