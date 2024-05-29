This year’s National Dairy Council (NDC) garden at Bord Bia Bloom 2024 titled ‘A Feast for the Senses’ aims to promote a greater understanding of Ireland’s dairy production.

Hungarian garden designer, Tünde Perry said she got her inspiration for the garden from her childhood memories and designed it in honour of her father who was a dairy farmer.

The garden features a grass meadow, multi-species swards, native Irish trees, and hedgerows. At the heart of the NDC garden is a cow shed, as well as a vegetable patch.

The NDC will host several activities and events at Bloom starting tomorrow, May 30 until June 3 at the Phoenix Park in Dublin, including panel discussions and kitchen demos.

Celebrating World Milk Day on Saturday, June 1, the NDC will host a milk moustache booth where people can take fun selfies, and carry out a taste test of rich Irish Jersey milk.

Irish agriculture

A special focus of Bloom 2024 will be the role of agriculture in nourishing and sustaining Irish life. A range of exhibits designed to build greater understanding and appreciation for agriculture have been added this year.

Visitors will be guided through topics including the role of technology and science in Irish farming, how farmers and growers are supporting biodiversity, and the importance of horticulture for Ireland’s food security.

A new feature in the Food Village titled ‘Horticulture is Life’ celebrates the importance of Irish horticulture. The interactive and educational feature aims to deepen the public’s appreciation for the work of Irish growers.

Talks and demos on a range of topics will highlight the environmental, aesthetic and health benefits of horticulture. Visitors will hear from organic and conventional growers on what’s involved in growing commercial, seasonal produce.

Bloom 2024

Embracing the outdoors for health and wellbeing, planet-conscious living and quality Irish food are some of the many themes that will be explored at this year’s festival.

Almost 200 talks, demos and performances will be offered across five stages on the 70ac site. At the centre of the event will be 22 small, medium and large show gardens.

The Farming Rathcroghan team created a small garden to embody the unique agricultural and heritage landscape of Rathcroghan, Co. Roscommon, which is home to over 240 archaeological monuments and features.

Farming Rathcroghan is one of 23 European Innovation Partnerships (EIPs) funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) to tackle current challenges in farming landscapes.

It is the only EIP in Ireland with a focus on farming in an archaeological landscape. Over 75% of the area is managed by 45 farmers who are implementing best practice to preserve the built heritage, while improving water quality and biodiversity.

The ‘Love that Keelings Feeling’ garden is also inspired by Ireland’s farming landscape. Designed by James Purdy, the garden features apple trees, rhubarb patches, and strawberry plants surrounded by native hedgerows and dry stone walls.